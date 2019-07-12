Eurozone industry: Is the end of the slump in sight? - ING

According to Bert Colijn, senior economist at ING, Eurozone’s industrial production is likely to have increased in May but without an improved trade outlook, manufacturing could be in for a weak second half of the year.
Key Quotes
“Industrial production peaked in December 2017 and has been on a declining trend ever since. While the indicator is volatile and plenty of one-off factors have been impacting the industrial sector over the past year and a half, the trend is worrying. Although the reasons behind the downturn remain somewhat of a mystery, as some indicators are still pointing to decent performance, it does seem that weakening global demand and trade uncertainty have had a more significant impact than initially expected. This means more sluggishness could be on the cards. Remarkably though, this contraction in activity has not caused employment to decline. As long as that is the case, an outright eurozone recession remains unlikely.”
“Production seems sensitive to weakened global demand and trade uncertainty, not least because the decline in production coincided with falling confidence and the start of significant trade rhetoric from the United States.”
“Even though export growth is still positive, business surveys have been pointing to a contraction in orders from abroad.”
“While export growth has remained positive up to now, weaker production of intermediates used for exports indicates that weaker gross exports could well be on the cards over the summer months.”
“While the outlook for industry is clouded by quite a few mixed signals, sluggish global demand and trade concerns are expected to drag on in the months ahead. That means a swift bounce back in manufacturing production is unlikely in the second half of the year and concerns about eurozone GDP growth remain significant at least for the remainder of 2019.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles advances above 1.1250 amid Fed speculation
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1250, up on the day. Upbeat US inflation limited the dollar's fall while the Fed's Powell's intentions to cut rates weigh on it. EZ industrial production is due later.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2550 amid political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about Brexit looms large over the pound and limits Fed-fueled gains. The BOE's Vlieghe speaks later.
USD/JPY struggles to sustain above mid-108.00s, trades with modest losses
The pair struggled to build on the overnight recovery led by hotter-than-expected US core CPI. The USD fails to attract any buying interest despite a follow-through uptick in the US bond yields.
Gold pulls back amid trade jitters, lack of fresh catalysts
Easy money concerns triggered risk-on sentiment, taking buyers off the yellow metal. The US-China trade stalemate continues while the US refrained from blacklisting Iranian Foreign Minister.
The Phillips Curve and the Fed’s wage insurance policy
Rates have once again turned. The 10-year has gained 18 points to a 2.13% close on July 11th. The 2-year has added 13 points to 1.86% also on the 11th. It traded as high as 1.92% on the 9th.