Eurozone: Focus on PMI figures – Danske Bank

Research Team at Danske Bank suggests that in the euro area, the PMI figures are due to be released and will be the key economic release for today’s session.

Key Quotes

“The PMIs have improved significantly over the past few months in both manufacturing and services. However, the leading PMI indicators show more mixed signals. In line with other survey indicators, we still expect manufacturing PMIs to increase, but less than in previous months. Note also that the input/output prices increased significantly throughout 2016, and could start to flatten as commodity prices are stabilising. With regard to leading service PMIs, future business expectations increased significantly in December while the new business indicator remained stable. Thus, we expect service PMIs to see a further increase in January.”