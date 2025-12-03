European Gas prices slide to 8-month low – ING

European natural Gas prices extended their decline, with TTF falling to its lowest level since April as unseasonably mild weather curbs demand, ING's commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note.

EU storage draws faster, now below 5-year norm

"European natural Gas prices remain under pressure, with the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) hitting an intraday low of a little over EUR27.5/MWh, the lowest level since April 2024. Milder-than-usual weather for this time of year will weigh on prices; growing US LNG exports will add further pressure."

"European natural Gas storage is falling fairly quickly, now below 75% of the 5-year average and last year’s 85% level."