Euro-zone economic conditions have improved - ECB's Praet

Speaking at a conference in London Peter Praet, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), was noted saying that Euro-zone economic conditions have improved.

Additional Headlines:

• sees firm and broadening growth

• recovery in economy still dependent on supportive monetary policy

• European economies are still fundamentally fragile

• no room for complacency

• we have to minimize the negative effects of Brexit

Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair traded with mild bearish bias around mid-1.0500s in a directionless trading session on Thursday.