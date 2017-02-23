Euro-zone economic conditions have improved - ECB's Praet

By Haresh Menghani

Speaking at a conference in London Peter Praet, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), was noted saying that Euro-zone economic conditions have improved.

Additional Headlines:

   •   sees firm and broadening growth
   •   recovery in economy still dependent on supportive monetary policy
   •   European economies are still fundamentally fragile
   •   no room for complacency
   •   we have to minimize the negative effects of Brexit

Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair traded with mild bearish bias around mid-1.0500s in a directionless trading session on Thursday.