Euro lifts broadly higher on Friday as market sentiment tide lifts most boats

- The Euro saw slim to moderate gains on Friday ahead of ECB blackout.
- Europe got a reprieve from high-impact economic data this week.
- Next week sees euro area’s latest HCOB PMIs, as well the ECB’s next rate call.
The Euro (EUR) stepped broadly higher on Friday as market sentiment recovered its footing in the last day of trading for the week.
Europe got a break from the economic calendar this past week with most markets focused on headlines from the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers have been running a media circuit in an effort to talk down market expectations of rate cuts from the ECB, and ECB President Christine Lagarde put significant effort into specifically not addressing monetary policy during a slew of scheduled appearances at the WEF.
Daily digest market movers: Euro catches a thin rebound on Friday
- ECB President Lagarde wrapped up the last of her three scheduled appearances at Davos without specifically addressing monetary policy.
- ECB officials have hit the newswires in a steady stream this week, cautioning that market expectations of rate cuts have run well ahead of what the ECB is willing to execute.
- ECB President Lagarde warned that too-optimistic markets will hamper rather than help in the fight with inflation.
- ECB could cut by the summer, but only if new inflationary pressures don’t appear.
- ECB’s Lagarde on Davos sidelines: Aggressive rate cut bets don't help ECB
- A lack of economic data for the euro area this week gave Euro traders a reprieve from headline shock.
- The ECB has entered the “blackout” period ahead of next Thursday’s ECB policy meeting and rate call.
- Euro area Purchasing Managers’ Index figures due next Wednesday, markets forecast a slight uptick in HCOB Composite PMI for January from 47.6 to 48.1.
- Coming up next week: It is central banks’ time
Euro price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Pound Sterling.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.11%
|0.23%
|-0.18%
|-0.12%
|-0.05%
|0.17%
|0.13%
|EUR
|0.11%
|0.33%
|-0.07%
|-0.02%
|0.06%
|0.27%
|0.24%
|GBP
|-0.23%
|-0.33%
|-0.40%
|-0.37%
|-0.28%
|-0.06%
|-0.07%
|CAD
|0.18%
|0.05%
|0.39%
|0.02%
|0.11%
|0.33%
|0.32%
|AUD
|0.14%
|0.06%
|0.40%
|-0.04%
|0.09%
|0.30%
|0.27%
|JPY
|0.05%
|-0.05%
|0.29%
|-0.11%
|-0.08%
|0.23%
|0.20%
|NZD
|-0.16%
|-0.27%
|0.06%
|-0.33%
|-0.30%
|-0.21%
|-0.01%
|CHF
|-0.16%
|-0.23%
|0.06%
|-0.33%
|-0.29%
|-0.18%
|0.00%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Technical Analysis: Euro sees an uptick on Friday but little momentum against the Greenback
The Euro (EUR) rebounds softly on Friday and is in the green across the major currency board except for thin mileage against the US Dollar (USD) and the Canadian Dollar (CAD). The Euro is up around a third of a percent against the Pound Sterling (GBP) and the Australian Dollar (AUD), and about a quarter of a percent higher versus the Swiss Franc (CHF).
The EUR/USD sees limp trading with the pair caught in near-term congestion between major moving averages. Intraday action on Friday has been mostly flat as the pair sees a thin rebound from midweek declines into 1.0850, and the near-term price ceiling is drawn in from 1.0900.
Daily candlesticks are trapped between the 50-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) at 1.0920 and 1.0850, respectively. The pair remains in technically bullish territory with a higher-lows pattern etched in from September’s lows near 1.0450. Price action sees a technical ceiling at January’s soft barrier at the 1.1000 handle.
EUR/USD Hourly Chart
EUR/USD Daily Chart
ECB FAQs
What is the ECB and how does it influence the Euro?
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region.
The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Euro?
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro.
QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Euro?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0900 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.0900 in European trading on Friday. A modest uptick in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, amid a cautious mood, is weighing on the pair. ECB Lagarde's speech and US data awaited.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2650 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2650, under intense selling pressure after the UK Retail Sales dropped more than expected in December. The pair is also feeling the heat from a pause in the US Dollar decline, as sentiment remains tepid ahead of top-tier US data, Fedspeak.
Gold price recovers as escalating Middle East tensions improve demand for safe-haven assets
Gold price has extended its recovery to near $2,030 as the US Dollar turns sideways. A pullback move in the Gold price is less convincing as traders have pared bets for a Fed rate cut in March.
DOGE whales attempt to revive Dogecoin price as retail investors retreat after a 25% crash
Dogecoin price has emerged as one of the most disappointing crypto assets over the past month, noting consistent declines. The lack of growth has been such that even retail investors have taken a step back from participating in conducting transactions.
US Dollar Index consolidates gains near its 200-DMA
Forget about the Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish expectations that should be dialed back because the American economy is too strong to require a rate cut as early as March from the Fed.