Forecasting the Coming Week: It is central banks’ time

While Fed and ECB officials pushed back expectations of interest rate cuts for later than anticipated amidst strong data and the rebound in inflation, the upcoming week is also expected to maintain the centre of the debate around central banks. In addition, key data is expected in the US as well as preliminary PMIs on both sides of the ocean.
On the US calendar, flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs for the month of January are due on January 24 ahead of a slew of data releases on January 25: Durable Goods Orders, another revision of the Q4 GDP Growth Rate, weekly Initial Claims, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index, and New Home Sales. Closing the week comes another version of inflation, this time tracked by the PCE along with Personal Income, Personal Spending, and Pending Home Sales. Stronger-than-estimated results from key fundamentals and their impact on the Fed rate cut bets were the main drivers of the USD Index (DXY) during the past week. In light of those upcoming releases, the so-far 2024 peak around 103.70 could be challenged.
In the euro docket, the European Commission will publish its preliminary print of Consumer Confidence for the current month on January 23. Advanced January PMIs are also due in Germany and the broader Euroland on January 25. On January 26, the IFO institute will publish its Business Climate gauge in Germany, while GfK will measure its Consumer Confidence for the month of February. In the meantime, EUR/USD seems to have met some contention around 1.0840, a region also reinforced by the 200-day SMA.
In Japan, December Balance of Trade figures are due along with flash PMIs (January 24) and the BoJ Minutes on January 26. USD/JPY maintained the bullish view intact this week, advancing to seven-week tops in levels shy of the 149.00 barrier.
Across the Channel, the Public Sector finances take centre stage on January 23, followed by preliminary PMIs (January 24) and Gfk’s Consumer Confidence on January 26. GBP/USD closed the week with modest losses, although it maintained the yearly consolidation between 1.2600 and 1.2800.
Flash PMIs will take centre stage in Australia (January 23), ahead of the Westpac Leading Index (January 24). Australian markets will be closed on January 26 in observance of the Australia Day holiday. AUD/USD extended its pessimistic start of the year for yet another week, although the decent bounce in the latter part of the week allows for some near-term recovery.
In the central bank's galaxy, the PBoC is seen trimming its 1-Year LPR and 5-Year LPR by 10 bps to 3.35% and 4.10%, respectively (January 21). No surprises are expected from the BoJ at its event on January 23, nor from the BoC and the BNM when they meet on January 24. On January 25, a 25 bps rate hike is not ruled out by the Norges Bank, while the ECB is widely anticipated to keep rates unchanged and uncertain remains around the interest rate decision by the CBRT.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0900 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.0900 in European trading on Friday. A modest uptick in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, amid a cautious mood, is weighing on the pair. ECB Lagarde's speech and US data awaited.
GBP/USD drops toward 1.2650 after UK Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2650, under intense selling pressure after the UK Retail Sales dropped more than expected in December. The pair is also feeling the heat from a pause in the US Dollar decline, as sentiment remains tepid ahead of top-tier US data, Fedspeak.
Gold price recovers as escalating Middle East tensions improve demand for safe-haven assets
Gold price has extended its recovery to near $2,030 as the US Dollar turns sideways. A pullback move in the Gold price is less convincing as traders have pared bets for a Fed rate cut in March.
DOGE whales attempt to revive Dogecoin price as retail investors retreat after a 25% crash
Dogecoin price has emerged as one of the most disappointing crypto assets over the past month, noting consistent declines. The lack of growth has been such that even retail investors have taken a step back from participating in conducting transactions.
US Dollar Index consolidates gains near its 200-DMA
Forget about the Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish expectations that should be dialed back because the American economy is too strong to require a rate cut as early as March from the Fed.