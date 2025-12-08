EUR/USD posts modest gains near 1.1650 amid Fed rate cut bets

The EUR/USD pair posts modest gains around 1.1645 during the early Asian session on Monday. The prospect of a US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut at its December meeting on Wednesday could weigh on the US Dollar (USD) against the Euro (EUR). Later on Monday, the German Industrial Production and Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence reports will be published.

Markets are currently pricing in a nearly 87% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) rate reduction, which would bring the federal funds rate down to a target range of 3.75%-4.00%. Traders will closely monitor the press conference and a Summary of Economic Projections, or ‘dot-plot,’ for fresh impetus. If the US central bank delivers a "hawkish cut," this could support the Greenback and act as a headwind for the major pair.

"We expect to see some dissents, potentially from both hawkish and dovish members," said BNY's head of markets macro strategy Bob Savage in a note to clients.

Across the pond, the Eurozone inflation came in slightly higher than expected in November, reducing the immediate pressure for a rate cut from the European Central Bank (ECB). Economists expect the ECB to keep rates on hold at the upcoming meeting on December 18. Growing expectation that the ECB is done cutting interest rates could underpin the EUR against the Greenback in the near term.

Goldman Sachs analysts anticipate the deposit rate will stay at 2.0% throughout 2026 unless inflation significantly decreases. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank economists see a probability of a 25 basis point (bps) rate hike by the end of 2026, citing inflationary pressure.