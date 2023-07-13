Share:

Euro climbs to 16-month tops vs. the US Dollar.

Stocks in Europe extend the weekly recovery on Thursday.

EUR/USD looks to consolidate the breakout of the 1.1100 hurdle.

ECB Accounts, US Producer Prices dominate the calendar later in the session.

The Euro (EUR) accelerates its gains vs. the beleaguered US Dollar (USD) and lifts EUR/USD to the 1.1170 region on Thursday, an area last visited in late February 2022.

The strong upside impulse in the pair has been reinvigorated in response to lower-than-expected US inflation figures for the month of June, which, firstly, confirm that disinflationary forces remain well in place in the US economy and, secondly, underpin expectations that the Federal Reserve might end its ongoing hiking campaign sooner rather than later.

Back to US inflation: While it is inspiring that inflationary pressures are cooling off, it is unclear how much further prices can slow down in the current context of a still tight labour market and robust wage growth. This ongoing resilience in the domestic economy should still bolster another rate hike by the Fed at its July 26 gathering, although the intense disinflationary pressures could encourage market participants to think that the next hike will be the last of the tightening cycle.

The same can be said of the European Central Bank, where a 25 bps rate raise is largely anticipated at its meeting later in the month. However, the central bank is unlikely to halt its hiking bias in the near term, as highlighted by President Christine Lagarde and other Board members in past comments.

Looking at the broader picture, the potential future actions of the Fed and the ECB in normalizing their monetary policies continue to be a topic of discussion, especially with increasing concerns about an economic slowdown on both sides of the Atlantic.

Data-wise in the region, final June inflation figures in France saw the CPI gain 0.2% MoM and 4.5% YoY, while Industrial Production in the euro bloc expanded at a monthly 0.2% and contracted by 2.2% from a year earlier.

In the US, Producer Prices for the month of June will take centre stage, seconded by usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended on July 8.

Daily digest market movers: Euro gathers fresh impulse beyond 1.1100

The EUR surpasses the 1.1100 barrier vs. USD on Thursday.

France’s final CPI rose 0.2% MoM in June and 4.5% YoY.

Chinese trade balance figures came in short of expectations in June.

Initial focus of attention will be on the ECB Accounts of the June meeting.

Producer Prices will keep the focus on US inflation.

The IEA said global demand for oil will reach record levels in 2023.

Technical Analysis: Euro faces the next hurdle at 1.1184

The ongoing price action in EUR/USD hints at the idea that further gains might be in store in the short-term horizon. However, the current pair’s overbought condition opens the door to some near-term corrective move.

The continuation of the uptrend now targets the 2023 high of 1.1169 (July 13). Further up comes the weekly top of 1.1184 (March 31, 2022), which is supported by the 200-week SMA at 1.1181, just before another round level at 1.1200.

On the downside, the weekly low at 1.0833 (July 6) appears reinforced by the proximity of the interim 100-day SMA. The breakdown of this region should meet the next contention area not before the May low of 1.0635 (May 31), which also looks underpinned by the crucial 200-day SMA (1.0643). South from here emerges the March low of 1.0516 (March 15) prior to the 2023 low of 1.0481 (January 6).

Furthermore, the constructive view of EUR/USD appears unchanged as long as the pair trades above the key 200-day SMA.