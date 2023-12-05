Share:

The Euro remains on the defensive against the US Dollar.

European stocks trade mostly with gains on Tuesday.

US ISM Services PMI takes centre stage in the docket.

The Euro (EUR) remains under persistent downward pressure against the US Dollar (USD), causing EUR/USD to hover around the 1.0820 region on Tuesday, an area also coincident with the critical 200-day SMA.

On the other hand, the US Dollar demonstrates slight strength around 103.70, as indicated by the USD Index (DXY), contributing to a positive start to the week. The decent advance in the index is noteworthy, especially considering the modest retracements observed in US yields across various maturity periods.

In terms of the wider economic context, the current stance on monetary policy remains unchanged, with investors contemplating potential interest rate cuts from both the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) in the spring of 2024.

In the domestic docket, final Services PMI in Germany and the broader Eurozone surpassed the preliminary prints at 49.6 and 48.7, respectively, for the month of November.

Across the Atlantic, final S&P Global Services PMI is due in the first turn seconded by the key ISM Services PMI and the RCM/TIPP Economic Optimism Index.

Daily digest market movers: Euro remains depressed on Dollar strength

The EUR extends the bearish tone against the USD.

US and German yields resume the downward trend.

Speculations of rate cuts by the Fed in March remain on the rise.

Investors see the ECB trimming its interest rates in Q2 2024.

The RBA left its policy rate unchanged, as expected.

Technical Analysis: Euro faces extra losses once 1.0800 is breached

EUR/USD faces further selling pressure and recedes to the 1.0800 neighbourhood.

If the EUR/USD continues to fall, it may encounter the initial point of support at the December low of 1.0804 (December 4,5). In the case of a breach, the 55-day SMA around 1.0684 is expected to provide temporary support ahead of the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13), seconded by the 2023 low of 1.0448 (October 3) and the round milestone of 1.0400.

Meanwhile, the pair is expected to retain its positive view while keeping above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.0820.