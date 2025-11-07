TRENDING:
EUR/USD
BoE Interest Rate
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Euro gains against Pound as BoE signals dovish shift

  • Euro rebounds against Pound as dovish BoE stance weighs on Sterling.
  • The BoE leaves Bank Rate at 4% in a close 5-4 split, with four members backing a 25-bps cut.
  • Monetary Policy gap broadens as the BoE hints at cuts and the ECB stays in wait-and-see mode.
Euro gains against Pound as BoE signals dovish shift
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) edges higher against the British Pound (GBP) on Friday, snapping a two-day losing streak as the Bank of England’s (BoE) dovish policy stance weighs on the Sterling. At the time of writing, EUR/GBP trades around 0.8808, up 0.20% on the day and on track to record its third consecutive weekly gain.

The BoE on Thursday kept its Bank Rate unchanged at 4%, as widely expected, but struck a softer tone that caught markets’ attention. The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 5-4 to hold, with four members supporting an immediate rate cut, underscoring a growing dovish bias within the central bank.

Governor Andrew Bailey acknowledged that inflation is easing faster than anticipated and suggested policy “will not need to remain this restrictive for too long,” hinting at potential rate reductions in the coming months.

The focus now shifts to the UK Budget on November 26, which could further influence Sterling’s direction. Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to deliver a fiscally cautious plan as the government faces a £20-30 billion shortfall. Analysts anticipate tax rises and limited spending, a mix that could slow growth and add to the case for BoE rate cuts.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) left its deposit rate unchanged at 2% on October 30 and maintained its data-dependent, meeting-by-meeting approach. The ECB noted that price pressure has moderated, with core inflation easing and the Eurozone economy showing modest but stable expansion.

President Christine Lagarde said the policy stance is “in a good place,” but emphasized that this position is not fixed, leaving room for adjustment if inflation or growth deviates from expectations.

The growing monetary policy divergence between the ECB and BoE remains a key driver for EUR/GBP. While both central banks are holding rates steady for now, the BoE’s split vote and Bailey’s dovish remarks point toward an earlier pivot to easing, contrasting with the ECB’s more balanced stance.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.17%0.04%0.25%-0.36%-0.13%0.23%-0.12%
EUR0.17%0.22%0.41%-0.19%0.04%0.40%0.05%
GBP-0.04%-0.22%0.18%-0.43%-0.17%0.18%-0.16%
JPY-0.25%-0.41%-0.18%-0.56%-0.33%0.00%-0.32%
CAD0.36%0.19%0.43%0.56%0.23%0.57%0.25%
AUD0.13%-0.04%0.17%0.33%-0.23%0.36%0.02%
NZD-0.23%-0.40%-0.18%0.00%-0.57%-0.36%-0.34%
CHF0.12%-0.05%0.16%0.32%-0.25%-0.02%0.34%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I&#39;m a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trades close to recent tops around 1.1580

EUR/USD trades close to recent tops around 1.1580

EUR/USD is holding its ground and edging closer to the key 1.1600 level as the week wraps up. The pair’s rebound has gathered momentum thanks to continued weakness in the US Dollar, which came under extra pressure after the preliminary U-Mich Consumer Sentiment reading fell short of expectations for November.

GBP/USD flirts with multi-day highs near 1.3160

GBP/USD flirts with multi-day highs near 1.3160

GBP/USD has turned higher, climbing to fresh weekly highs above 1.3160 on Friday. Cable’s strong rebound comes as the US Dollar loses further momentum following a disappointing round of US data releases.

Gold looks bid around the $4,000 region

Gold looks bid around the $4,000 region

Gold is holding onto its daily gains near the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce at the end of the week. The yellow metal’s recovery has been supported by a softer Greenback and a widespread pullback in US Treasury yields.

Dogecoin rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin trades above $0.1600 on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades above $0.1600 at the time of writing on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers