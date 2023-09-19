- The Euro climbs to three-day highs vs. the US Dollar.
- The red colour prevails among stocks in Europe on Tuesday.
- EUR/USD meets initial resistance near 1.0720.
- The USD Index (DXY) breaches the 105.00 support.
- The FOMC meeting on Wednesday will be the salient event this week.
- US housing data came in mixed during August.
The Euro (EUR) manages to improve its performance against the US Dollar (USD), motivating EUR/USD to surpass the key barrier at 1.0700 the figure on Tuesday.
The Greenback remains under further selling pressure and puts the key 105.00 support to the test when tracked by the USD Index (DXY), in the context of a marginal uptick in US yields across the curve and prudence prior to the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting on Wednesday.
In terms of monetary policy, investors are still evaluating the dovish rate hike implemented by the European Central Bank (ECB) last week. Furthermore, they maintain their anticipation of potential interest rate cuts by the Fed taking place at some point in the second quarter of 2024.
In the Euro’s data space, the Current Account surplus in the eurozone shrank to a seasonally adjusted €20.9 billion in July, while final inflation figures for August saw the headline CPI rise 5.2% from a year earlier and 5.3% YoY when it comes to the Core CPI (excluding energy and food costs).
In the US, Bulding Permits expanded at a monthly 6.9% in August (1.543M units) and Housing Starts contracted 11.3% MoM (1.283M units).
Daily digest market movers: Euro appears bid ahead of FOMC
- The EUR regains extra pace against the USD.
- US and German yields edge higher so far on Tuesday.
- Markets widely anticipate the Fed to keep rates unchanged.
- According to RBA Minutes, there was a strong consensus to hold rates.
- Investors continue to price in potential rate cuts by the Fed in H1 2024.
- An impasse in the ECB’s hiking cycle appears to be gathering traction.
- ECB’s Francois Villeroy said the deposit rate could be at 4.0% for as long as needed.
- OECD sees the Chinese economy expanding 5.1% in 2023 (from 5.4%).
Technical Analysis: Euro sees its downside alleviated above 1.0828
EUR/USD appears to be gaining strength and moving towards the 1.0700 level, but it is important for the pair to quickly surpass the 200-day SMA at 1.0828 in order to alleviate some of the recent bearish sentiment.
In the event that the EUR/USD breaks under its September 14 low of 1.0631, there is a possibility that it may revisit the March 15 low of 1.0516 before reaching the 2023 bottom of 1.0481 from January 6.
On the upside, the focus is on the critical 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0828. If the pair manages to break above this level, it could potentially lead to a bullish momentum. This could result in a test of the provisional 55-day SMA at 1.0919, seconded by the August 30 high of 1.0945. If this scenario unfolds, it may open the way for a rally towards the psychological level of 1.1000 and the August 10 top of 1.1064. Further upside movement could see the pair aiming for the July 27 peak at 1.1149, ahead of the 2023 high at 1.1275 seen on July 18.
However, as long as the EUR/USD remains below the 200-day SMA, there is a possibility that the pair may continue to experience downward pressure.
Euro FAQs
What is the Euro?
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day.
EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
What is the ECB and how does it impact the Euro?
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy.
The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
How does inflation data impact the value of the Euro?
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control.
Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
How does economic data influence the value of the Euro?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency.
A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall.
Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Euro?
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0700 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0700 in the American session on Tuesday. Disappointing housing data from the US weighed on the market sentiment, helping the US Dollar stage a rebound and causing the pair to start pushing lower.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2400 amid cautious market stance
GBP/USD reversed its direction and dropped below 1.2400 after spending the early European session above that level. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment, as reflected by falling US stocks, provide a boost to the USD and weighs on the pair ahead of the key central bank events.
Gold retreats toward $1,930 as US yields edge higher
Gold price lost its traction and retreated toward $1,930 after rising to the $1,940 area earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 4.3% in the early American session and didn't allow XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
XRP price fights risk of decline, sustains above $0.50 despite NYDFS action
XRP price sustained above critical support at $0.50, fueling a recovery in the altcoin. The recent bearish catalysts in the market threatened the asset’s recovery.
$1 billion convertible senior notes send NIO shares tumbling
Nio (NIO) stock has dropped 5.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday following the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) upstart’s announcement of $1 billion in senior convertible notes.