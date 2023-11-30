Share:

The Euro adds to recent losses against the US Dollar.

European stocks open Thursday’s session in a mixed tone.

Flash EMU CPI, US PCE, ECB Lagarde will take centre stage.

The Euro accelerates its losses against the US Dollar on Thursday, forcing EUR/USD to retreat further south of 1.1000 and revisit the 1.0920 region, or weekly lows.

On the other hand, the Greenback picks up extra upside traction and lifts the USD Index (DXY) back above the 103.00 barrier against the backdrop of a mild recovery attempt in US yields across the curve.

Further weakness around the European currency came in response to disappointing figures from the German labour market, where the Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 5.9% in November and the Unemployment Change increased by 22K individuals.

The current setting for monetary policy retains an unchanged character, with investors factoring in the potential for prospective interest rate reductions by both the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB) in the spring of 2024.

Extra data releases in Europe will see the publication of advanced inflation readings for the euro bloc for the month of November along with the Unemployment Rate. In addition, ECB’s President Christine Lagarde will speak at an event in Frankfurt.

In the US, inflation measured by the PCE and Core PCE will be the salient event, seconded by the usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Personal Income, Personal Spending and Pending Home Sales.

Daily digest market movers: Euro comes under pressure on data, USD recovery

The EUR faces extra downside against the USD.

US and German yields trade in a mixed fashion.

Markets see the Fed trimming its interest rates in Q2 2024.

Investors also expect the ECB to start reducing its rates in H1 2024.

Lagarde will speak on “Europe: Banking on resilience”.

Technical Analysis: Euro faces a key support at the 200-day SMA

The acceleration of the downward trend sees EUR/USD retreating to the 1.0920 zone on Thursday, adding to Wednesday’s retracement.

Further weakness could see EUR/USD challenging the key 200-day SMA at 1.0816, ahead of the provisional 55-day SMA at 1.0676. Down from here emerges the weekly low of 1.0495 (October 13) prior to the 2023 low of 1.0448 (October 3) and the round level of 1.0400.

In case bulls regain the upper hand, the pair is expected to meet the next up-barrier at the November high of 1.1017 (November 29) ahead of the August top of 1.1064 (August 10) and another weekly peak of 1.1149 (July 27), all of which precede the 2023 high of 1.1275 (July 18).

Meanwhile, the pair is seen maintaining its constructive outlook while above the 200-day SMA.