The recent two-day advance of the Euro (EUR) was somewhat limited due to renewed buying interest in the US Dollar (USD), leading to a partial retracement of the weekly gains for EUR/USD. As a result, the pair revisited the 1.0930/25 region on Wednesday following the re-emergence of the risk-off sentiment among market participants.

The positive performance of the Greenback also provided some relief to the USD Index (DXY), which had experienced negative performance earlier in the week. That said, the index manages to regain traction and trade at shouting distance from the key 103.00 barrier ahead of the opening bell in Wall Street.

The current knee-jerk in the pair comes along a tepid retracement in both the US and German yields so far, all amidst expectations of a quarter-point interest rate hike by both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) at their respective meetings in July.

Moving forward, the potential future actions of the Fed and the ECB in normalizing their monetary policies remain a topic of ongoing debate. This discussion takes place against the backdrop of increasing speculation about an economic slowdown on both sides of the Atlantic.

During the Policy Discussion Panel at the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra, there were several remarks made regarding monetary policy. ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated that a rate hike in July is highly probable. Meanwhile, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey acknowledged that the UK economy is proving to be more robust than anticipated despite persistent inflation. Additionally, Chief Jerome Powel argued that policy has not been restrictive for a significant period, and BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda suggested that wage inflation consistent with the inflation goal is well above the bank's 2.0% target.

In terms of data, consumer confidence in Germany, as measured by GfK, weakened to -25.4 for the month of July. In Italy, preliminary inflation figures see the CPI rising 6.4% YoY in June, coming in short of expectations and lower than May's 7.6% yearly advance.

Across the Atlantic, Mortgage Applications tracked by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) expanded 3.0% in the week to June 23, while the 30-Year Mortgage Rate ticked higher to 6.75% (from 6.73%). In addition, the preliminary figures for the Goods Trade Balance showed a $91.13B deficit for the month of May (vs. April's $97.1B).

Technical Analysis: Euro could enter a consolidative phase near term

EUR/USD appears under pressure and should the selling bias gather impulse it could face initial support at the transitory 55-day SMA at 1.0883. The loss of this level exposes a deeper pullback to the June low at 1.0844 (June 23) ahead of the provisional 100-day SMA at 1.0814. South from here emerges the May low of 1.0635 (May 31) prior to the March low of 1.0516 (March 15) and the 2023 low of 1.0481 (January 6).

If bulls regains the upper hand, the next hurdle is then expected at the June peak of 1.1012 (June 22) prior to the 2023 high of 1.1095 (April 26), which is closely followed by the round level of 1.1100. North from here emerges the weekly top of 1.1184 (March 31, 2022), which is supported by the 200-week SMA at 1.1181, just before another round level at 1.1200.

The constructive view of EUR/USD appears unchanged as long as the pair trades above the crucial 200-day SMA, today at 1.0578.