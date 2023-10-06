- The Euro keeps the bid bias unchanged against the US Dollar.
- Stocks in Europe open with decent gains on Friday.
- EUR/USD rises to the 1.0550 region, a four-day high.
- The USD Index (DXY) recedes further and flirts with 106.30.
- Factory Orders in Germany expanded in August.
- The US Nonfarm Payrolls will be the salient event across the ocean.
The Euro (EUR) is showing signs of further strength against the US Dollar (USD), motivating EUR/USD to advance to four-day highs near 1.0550 at the end of the week.
Meanwhile, the Greenback sheds further ground and revisits the 106.30 when tracked by the USD Index (DXY) on the back of extra improvement in risk sentiment, despite the tepid rebound in US yields across the curve.
In terms of monetary policy, investors see the Federal Reserve (Fed) keeping its interest rates unchanged for the remainder of the year. At the same time, market speculation continues about the European Central Bank (ECB) potentially pausing policy adjustments, despite inflation levels surpassing the bank's target and growing concerns about a future recession or stagflation in the region.
On the euro calendar, Factory Orders in Germany expanded at a monthly 3.9% in August, while Retail Sales in Italy contracted 0.4% on month also in August.
In the US data space, all the attention will be on the release of September’s Nonfarm Payrolls and the Unemployment Rate. In addition, Consumer Credit Change for the month of August are also due, along with a speech by FOMC Governor Christopher Waller (permanent voter, hawk).
Daily digest market movers: Euro looks bid ahead of key US NFP
- The EUR seems to consolidate the breakout of 1.0500 against the USD.
- US and German yields attempt a mild comeback on Friday.
- Investors’ bets for a 25 bps rate hike by the Fed lose traction.
- Markets see the ECB pausing its hiking campaign.
- ECB’s Isabel Schnabel does not rule out a mild recession.
- Market talks about FX intervention in USD/JPY appear unabated.
Technical Analysis: Euro looks at 1.0600 and above
EUR/USD regains traction, advancing further north of 1.0500 on Friday.
The potential resumption of selling pressure on EUR/USD may lead to a revisit of the 2023 low at 1.0448 seen on Tuesday, with the possibility of testing the significant round level of 1.0400. If this level is surpassed, it could open the door for a potential retest of the lows at 1.0290 from November 30, 2022, and 1.0222 (November 30, 2022).
On the other hand, if the pair continues to gain momentum, it could target the next upside barrier at 1.0617 from September 29, followed by the critical 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0823. Breaking beyond this level might lead to a test of the August 30 high at 1.0945, as well as the psychological threshold of 1.1000. Should the pair trespass the August 10 peak of 1.1064, it could encounter the July 27 top of 1.1149 and even the 2023 peak at 1.1275 seen on July 18.
However, as long as the EUR/USD remains below the 200-day SMA, there is a possibility of further bearish pressure.
Euro FAQs
What is the Euro?
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day.
EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
What is the ECB and how does it impact the Euro?
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy.
The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa.
The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
How does inflation data impact the value of the Euro?
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control.
Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
How does economic data influence the value of the Euro?
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency.
A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall.
Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
How does the Trade Balance impact the Euro?
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period.
If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
