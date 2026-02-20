TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Euro area: PMI recovery supports moderate growth – Commerzbank

Euro area: PMI recovery supports moderate growth – Commerzbank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Commerzbank’s Dr. Vincent Stamer notes that the Euro area composite PMI rose to 51.9 in February, recovering about half of its recent decline and remaining in a range historically consistent with moderate growth. Sentiment improved particularly in manufacturing, while services edged higher. The bank expects the Euro area economy to grow again this year, though less strongly than Germany.

Composite PMI signals ongoing moderate expansion

"The composite purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing and the services sectors in the euro area rose from 51.3 to 51.9 points in February."

"The composite purchasing managers' index for the euro area rose to 51.9 points in February, up from 51.3 points in January."

"Following declines in the two previous months, the indicator has thus stabilized (Chart 1)."

"It also remains in a range in which the euro area economy has mostly grown moderately in the past."

"The same applies to the economy in the euro area, although growth rates here – unlike in Germany – are unlikely to be higher than last year."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD keeps the bearish tone near 1.1760 on US data

EUR/USD keeps the bearish tone near 1.1760 on US data

EUR/USD is edging slightly lower into the end of the week, drifting around the 1.1770 to 1.1760 zone as the US Dollar posts only modest gains of its own. The move feels inconclusive, with traders assessing the disheartening prints from US PMIs.

GBP/USD sticks to daily gains near 1.3480

GBP/USD sticks to daily gains near 1.3480

The British Pound is finding a bit of fresh momentum on Friday, allowing GBP/USD to snap a four-day losing streak and push back towards the 1.3480 area. Cable’s rebound comes even as the US Dollar holds onto modest gains, with traders positioning cautiously following a fresh batch of key US data.

Gold pops to multi-day highs, focus on $5,100/oz

Gold pops to multi-day highs, focus on $5,100/oz

Gold is extending its run higher for a third straight session on Friday, climbing to fresh multi day tops north of the key $5,000 mark per troy ounce. The move reflects ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, marginal gains in the Greenback and mixed US Treasury yields.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound as risk appetite improves

Bitcoin rises marginally, nearing the immediate resistance of $68,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Major altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, hold key support levels as bulls aim to maintain marginal intraday gains.

Week ahead – Markets brace for heightened volatility as event risk dominates

Week ahead – Markets brace for heightened volatility as event risk dominates

Dollar strength dominates markets as risk appetite remains subdued. A Supreme Court ruling, geopolitics and Fed developments are in focus. Pivotal Nvidia earnings on Wednesday as investors question tech sector weakness.

Ripple bulls defend key support amid waning retail demand and ETF inflows

Ripple bulls defend key support amid waning retail demand and ETF inflows

XRP ticks up above $1.40 support, but waning retail demand suggests caution. XRP attracts $4 million in spot ETF inflows on Thursday, signaling renewed institutional investor interest.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers