TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Euro-area inflation holds at ECB target in November – Nordea

Euro-area inflation holds at ECB target in November – Nordea
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Euro-area flash inflation estimate for November remained close to the ECB’s target at 2% y/y, supporting an ECB that is on hold unless new shocks appear. The first quarter of 2026 is likely to see too low inflation followed by gradually increasing inflation over the course of 2026 and 2027 as fiscal easing picks up, leading to ECB rate hikes in 2027 in our forecast, Nordea's market reporters Anders Svendsen and Tuuli Koivu note.

Labour market tightness counters call for near-term eate cuts

"Services price inflation increased to 3.5% y/y and remains high and sticky, though the monthly rate of change eased slightly. The ECB’s wage tracker points to lower growth in negotiated wages during next year, which should add downward pressure on services price inflation in 2026."

"The labour market remains tight, though, with the unemployment rate still close to all-time lows. The unemployment rate increased to 6.4% in November. Recently, household inflation expectations have crept higher too, adding to the ammunition of those Governing Council members who oppose additional rate cuts without a significant shock to the economy."

"ECB staff projections as well as market pricing have inflation below 2% in the years ahead. We are the odd ones out with an upwards trajectory stemming from easier fiscal policy and stronger growth ahead (GDP up by 1.5% and 2.0% in 2026-2027). Markets expect no changes to ECB rates during 2026, which is in line with our forecast. We see risks skewed towards rate cuts in the near term and risks skewed towards rate hikes later on as fiscal easing picks up."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds above 1.1600 after Eurozone inflation data

EUR/USD holds above 1.1600 after Eurozone inflation data

EUR/USD keeps its tight range at around 1.1600 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The pair struggles to find any clear direction after the Eurozone preliminary Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation remained at 2.4% YoY in November. 

GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid growing BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid growing BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD is back in the red, battling 1.3200 in the European session on Tuesday. Growing expectations that the BoE will lower the policy rate this month keep the bearish pressures intact on the Pound Sterling amid the latest upswing in the US Dollar across the board.

Gold remains depressed amid positive risk tone, hold above $4,200 amid Fed rate cut bets

Gold remains depressed amid positive risk tone, hold above $4,200 amid Fed rate cut bets

Gold remains depressed through the early European session on Monday, though it manages to defend the $4,200 mark amid mixed fundamental cues. A generally positive tone around the equity markets undermines demand for traditional safe-haven assets and drags the precious metal away from its highest level since October 20, touched on Monday. 

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls stand off at key support amid persistent bearish pressure

Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls stand off at key support amid persistent bearish pressure

Bitcoin trades above $87,000 by press time on Tuesday, following a bearish start to December amid a contraction in the US manufacturing sector and the possibility of an interest rate hike by the BoJ at its next monetary policy decision. 

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

Despite the possibility of a Supreme Court ruling against some of Trump's announced tariffs, exporters should not be mistaken: tariffs are here to stay. The White House is currently preparing alternative policy options.

Pi Network rebounds after four-day decline, mixed technicals signal caution

Pi Network rebounds after four-day decline, mixed technicals signal caution

Pi Network (PI) ticks higher by 2% at press time on Tuesday, after a steady decline over four consecutive days, marking a downcycle within a larger consolidation range.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers