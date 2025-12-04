TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EURJPY slips as Yen strengthens on rising BoJ rate hike expectations

  • EURJPY edges lower as the Yen strengthens on rising BoJ rate hike expectations.
  • Japan’s 10-year bond yield jumps to a 17-year high as markets price in a possible December rate hike.
  • Eurozone Retail Sales remain soft, offering limited support for the Euro.
EURJPY slips as Yen strengthens on rising BoJ rate hike expectations
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) weakens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Thursday as the Yen outperforms major peers, buoyed by growing speculation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) could raise interest rates at its upcoming December 19 monetary policy meeting. At the time of writing, EUR/JPY is trading near 180.64, down nearly 0.25% on the day.

After several weeks of uncertainty about whether the BoJ would lift rates, partly due to fiscal concerns under new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, sentiment has begun to shift. Hawkish comments from BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda earlier this week revived the prospect of a rate increase. Ueda said officials will actively weigh the pros and cons of tightening at the December meeting.

Recent inflation figures also support the case for policy tightening. Data from the Statistics Bureau of Japan showed that Tokyo’s headline Consumer Price Index rose 2.7% YoY in November, matching expectations and easing slightly from 2.8% in October. Measures that exclude food or both food and energy held steady at 2.8%, coming in above forecasts.

A Reuters report published on Thursday said the BoJ is likely to raise rates in December, with the government expected to tolerate such a move, according to three officials familiar with the discussions.

Rising interest rate expectations are also showing up in Japan’s bond market. The 10-year government bond yield climbed above 1.9% on Thursday, its highest level since 2007.

On the Euro side, the latest retail sales figures offered little support for the currency. Eurozone Retail Sales were flat at 0% MoM in October, missing expectations for a 0.1% increase. On a yearly basis, sales rose 1.5%, slightly above the 1.4% forecast and higher than the 1.2% increase recorded in October.

ECB policymaker Piero Cipollone said on Thursday that the Eurozone economy has been resilient, although many risks remain in the pipeline. He noted that inflation risks now appear more balanced and said the ECB stands ready to react to any shock. Cipollone added that the ECB is taking decisions meeting by meeting.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.01%0.07%-0.25%0.13%-0.11%0.14%0.11%
EUR0.01%0.08%-0.23%0.14%-0.10%0.16%0.12%
GBP-0.07%-0.08%-0.33%0.06%-0.18%0.08%0.04%
JPY0.25%0.23%0.33%0.39%0.15%0.37%0.36%
CAD-0.13%-0.14%-0.06%-0.39%-0.22%0.01%-0.02%
AUD0.11%0.10%0.18%-0.15%0.22%0.26%0.21%
NZD-0.14%-0.16%-0.08%-0.37%-0.01%-0.26%-0.04%
CHF-0.11%-0.12%-0.04%-0.36%0.02%-0.21%0.04%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD retreats to 1.1650 region after US data

EUR/USD retreats to 1.1650 region after US data

EUR/USD struggles to build on its weekly gains and declines to the 1.1650 area on Thursday. The US Dollar selloff eases after the latest data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas showed a 53% decline in planned job cuts in November. Additionally, weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 191K from 218K.

GBP/USD stays below 1.3350 as USD benefits from upbeat data

GBP/USD stays below 1.3350 as USD benefits from upbeat data

GBP/USD edges lower in the second half of the day on Thursday and trades below 1.3350. The US Dollar stages a rebound following the better-than-expected labor market data, causing the pair to stay on the back foot in the American session.

Gold stays below $4,200 as safe-haven demand recedes

Gold stays below $4,200 as safe-haven demand recedes

Gold stays under modest bearish pressure and trades in the red below $4,200 after closing flat on Wednesday. A slight improvement seen in risk mood, combined with the US Dollar recovery on upbeat employment-related data, acts as a headwind for XAU/USD.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Recovery of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stalls at key levels

Top 3 Price Prediction: Recovery of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP stalls at key levels

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) stall their two-day recovery on Thursday as the boost from Vanguard Group’s lifting the crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) ban wanes. 

Why the Fed may cut rates in December: Understanding the policy shift

Why the Fed may cut rates in December: Understanding the policy shift

The Fed has gone through a noticeable policy swing in recent months - from initiating a rate cut, to signaling a potential pause, and now shifting once again toward another cut in December. This has created understandable confusion among traders and investors trying to interpret the Fed’s reaction function.

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, Telcoin, Curve DAO – Rebounds signal upside potential

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, Telcoin, Curve DAO – Rebounds signal upside potential

Altcoins, including Zcash, Telcoin, and Curve DAO, lead the cryptocurrency market recovery in the last 24 hours, fueled by improving investors' sentiment on Vanguard Group’s lifting the ban on crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Charles Schwab group's announcement to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum trading features in 2026.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers