- EURJPY rebounds from 100-SMA inside a 13-day-old symmetrical triangle.
- MACD teases bears but firmer RSI, sustained trading beyond 200-SMA favor buyers.
- 2014’s yearly peak could lure the bulls past October’s high.
- 200-SMA, 144.00 could challenge short-term bears ahead of giving them control.
EURJPY picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s pullback from sub-147.00 resistance during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair bounces off the 100-SMA while poking the resistance line of a two-week-old symmetrical triangle, around 146.70 by the press time.
Although the MACD signals are less bullish, the firmer RSI (14) and the quote’s sustained trading beyond the 200-SMA keep the EURJPY bulls hopeful to overcome the 147.00 resistance level.
The same could allow the pair buyers to refresh the yearly high, currently around 148.40.
In that case, the year 2014 high near 149.80 and the 150.00 round figure will gain major attention.
Alternatively, pullback moves need a downside break of the 100-SMA level surrounding 146.45 to tease the pair sellers.
Even so, support line of the aforementioned triangle, near 144.50, could challenge the EURJPY downside.
It’s worth noting that the 200-SMA and early October’s high, respectively near 144.20 and 144.00, could act as additional downside filters for the pair traders to watch before welcoming the bears.
Overall, EURJPY remains on the bull’s radar and aims to refresh the yearly high.
EURJPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.64
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|146.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.08
|Daily SMA50
|143.52
|Daily SMA100
|141.09
|Daily SMA200
|137.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147
|Previous Daily Low
|145.99
|Previous Weekly High
|147.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.04
|Previous Monthly High
|148.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|146.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|147.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|148.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
