- The euro appreciates for the third day in a row to test three-week highs at 0.8780.
- BoE's dovish rhetoric has increased downward pressure on the pound.
- EURGBP: Breach of 0.8780 resistance would cancel the downward trend from late-September highs.
The euro appreciated against the pound for the third consecutive day, extending its rebound from week lows at 0.8590 to test October 21 high at 0.8780 which, so far, remains firm.
A dovish BoE and grim economic prospects are hurting the GBP
The pound has been trading under strong bearish pressure this week, which has helped the EURGBP to rally nearly 2.4%, on the back of the dovish message by the Bank of England and the bleak economic perspectives ahead for the UK.
On Thursday, BoE President Andrew Bailey sent the pound tumbling at the press release held following the monetary policy decision, in spite of the 0.75% hike previously delivered by the bank. Bailey signaled to softer rates over the next months and warned that the country might have already entered a recession that could last two years and cause a 2.9% economic contraction.
EURGBP pushing against the 0.8780 resistance area
From a technical perspective, EURGBP bulls gained traction on Friday after confirmation above the 50-day SMA, at 0.8700, now acting as support to attempt an assault to the October 21 high at 0.8780.
Above here, the pair would have canceled the downward trend from late September highs, opening the path towards 0.8965 (Oct. 12 high) and 0.9000 psychological level.
On the downside, immediate support lies at the mentioned 50-day SMA, at 0.8700 with the next targets below there at 0.8650 (Oct 27 high) and 0.8570 (October 28 and 31 lows).
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8777
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|0.8731
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8694
|Daily SMA50
|0.8708
|Daily SMA100
|0.8598
|Daily SMA200
|0.8508
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8743
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8608
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8572
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8867
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8692
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.866
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8645
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8559
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.851
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.878
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8829
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8915
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
