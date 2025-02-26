European currencies remain reasonably supported and are taking the Ukraine mineral agreement as a positive and very possibly some kind of move towards a US security guarantee, ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes.
EUR/USD can be back to 1.04 and maybe lower
"The details are quite vague at this time but are being compared to the Lend-Lease agreements signed by President Roosevelt during the Second World War, where the US delivered military equipment to Europe in return for strategic military deals – such as new bases. European FX probably would get a further lift were this deal parlayed into a full US security guarantee, but that path remains very uncertain after the US foreign policy shift seen over the last month."
"EUR/USD continues to knock on the door of 1.05 and we continue to view this as the top of the trading range for the quarter. We think resistance in the 1.0530/50 area can hold and the return to the tariff story next week can drag EUR/USD back to 1.04 and maybe lower. It would be good to see EUR/USD trading sub 1.0450 to take a little pressure off the upside."
"For today, we've already seen a slight dip in German consumer confidence for March and see a whole host of consumer and business confidence readings across the region over the next couple of days."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
