EUR/USD wobbles ahead of US NFP report

- EUR/USD trades broadly sideways around 1.0400 as investors await the US NFP data for January.
- The Fed is expected to cut interest rates in the June policy meeting.
- ECB’s Cipollone expects the impact of tariffs on China to be deflationary for the Eurozone.
EUR/USD steadies in a tight range around 1.0400 in Friday’s European session as the US Dollar (USD) trades cautiously ahead of the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for January, which will be published at 13:30 GMT. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, ticks lower to near 107.60.
Economists expect the US economy to have added 170K workers, fewer than 256K in December. The Unemployment Rate is estimated to have remained steady at 4.1%. The official employment data is expected to drive market speculation about how long the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hold interest rates at their current levels.
Signs of a strong labor market would boost expectations that the Fed will remain in the waiting mode regarding interest rates for longer. On the contrary, soft numbers would stimulate Fed dovish bets. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the Fed is expected to announce its next interest rate cut in the June policy meeting.
Last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would make monetary policy adjustments only after seeing “real progress in inflation or at least some weakness in labor market” after the Fed left interest rates unchanged in the range of 4.25%-4.50%.
Investors will also pay close attention to the Average Hourly Earnings data, which is a key measure of wage growth that drives consumer spending. The wage growth measure is estimated to have decelerated to 3.8% year-on-year from 3.9% in December. In the month, Average Hourly Earnings are expected to have grown steadily by 0.3%.
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD steadies while Euro’s outlook remains uncertain
- EUR/USD seems steady at around 1.0400, but the outlook for the Euro (EUR) remains uncertain amid concerns that the Eurozone is likely to feel the pain of higher tariffs by US President Donald Trump. Last weekend, President Trump warned that Europe will definitely face tariffs for not buying enough American goods, but didn’t provide much information.
- Analysts at Macquarie said President Trump held back specific tariff threats on the Eurozone because of "the lack of a stable government in Germany and France.” Still, they warned that a US tariff bomb would likely find “fertile ground in the EU” and escalate unresolved issues rapidly into trade tensions, given that “Europe is target-rich”.
- In addition to global issues, the Eurozone outlook is also vulnerable because of domestic concerns. Growing risks of economic uncertainty have forced European Central Bank (ECB) officials to guide a dovish monetary policy outlook. ECB’s executive board member Piero Cipollone said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday that all officials agree “there is still room for adjusting rates downwards”.
- When asked about the impact of President Trump’s tariffs on the Eurozone, Cipollone said, “If tariffs are imposed on us, the most immediate impact will be on growth”. He also added that tariffs on China would compel it to look to the shared bloc for dumping its goods due to tariffs from the US. Such a scenario will be deflationary for the economy.
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD stays below 50-day EMA
EUR/USD ticks slightly higher at around 1.0400 in European trading hours on Friday ahead of the US NFP employment data. The major currency pair faces pressure near the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 1.0436, suggesting that the overall trend is still bearish.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates in the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a sideways trend.
Looking down, the January 13 low of 1.0177 and the round-level support of 1.0100 will act as major support zones for the pair. Conversely, the psychological resistance of 1.0500 will be the key barrier for the Euro bulls.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0400 ahead of key US jobs data
EUR/USD clings to small recovery gains near 1.0400 on Friday. Investors adopt a cautious stance ahead of the highly-anticipated January labor market data from the US, helping the US Dollar hold its ground and limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2450 as focus shifts to US NFP
GBP/USD gains traction following Thursday's decline and trades in positive territory above 1.2450 on Friday. The US Dollar stays resilient but struggles to gather strength against its rivals as investors remain on the sidelines ahead of key US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
Gold price sticks to modest intraday gains, remains close to record high ahead of US NFP
Gold price regains positive traction following the overnight modest pullback. Trade war fears continue to act as a tailwind for the safe-haven XAU/USD pair. Fed rate cut bets and subdued USD demand further lend support to the bullion.
Nonfarm Payrolls forecast: US job growth expected to slow in January amid Fed uncertainty
Economists expect the Nonfarm Payrolls to increase by 170,000 jobs in January, following a 256,000 job gain in December. The Unemployment Rate (UE) is likely to stay at 4.1% in the same period.
Top Trumps: The global economy’s House of Cards
The year has barely started and we are learning the hard way what Donald Trump’s second term in office means for markets, analysts and global policymakers. It's like living through an episode of the political thriller, House of Cards.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.