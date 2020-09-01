EUR/USD: Wind blows against the dollar and mostly in favor of the euro

September has kicked off with an extension of previous trends – higher stocks and a fall in the dollar. EUR/USD is trading close to 1.20, fueled by several encouraging factors. New German forecasts and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are awaited, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“Federal Reserve Vice-Chair Richard Clarida clarified that the Fed is currently not considering new measures such as Yield Curve Control or negative borrowing costs in the near future. Staying on the sidelines makes sense after the immense stimulus enacted by the bank earlier this year and the upcoming elections. However, politics could push the Fed into more action. Democrats and Republicans remain entrenched in their positions about the next fiscal stimulus If lawmakers continue dithering, the Fed may step in with more measures.”
“The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for August will shed some light on how the world's largest economy is doing – and serve as the first hint toward Friday's jobs report. The headline is forecast to point to growth while the employment component is likely to contract once again.”
“EUR/USD's rise is also driven by factors outside America. China's independent Caixin Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 53.1 points in August, showing that the Asian giant continues recovering from the COVID-19 fallout. AstraZeneca, a British pharmaceutical firm, announced the beginning of a broad and 50,000-strong test for its coronavirus vaccine candidate.”
“Back in the old continent, manufacturing PMIs are set to show moderate growth in August, with the exception of France, where the initial read came out at 49, reflecting contraction. COVID-19 cases are rising quickly in the eurozone's second-largest economy. Concerns are rising about the fourth-largest, Spain.”
“In the meantime, Europe's locomotive Germany is powering forward. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier is set to publish an upgraded growth forecast. Reports of the expected announcement are already underpinning the euro.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the verge of 1.20 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.20, at the highest in over two years. Markets are cheering hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and the Fed's dovish stance. An upgrade to German growth forecasts and PMIs are awaited.
GBP/USD trades above 1.34 ahead of tax news, US data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.34, the highest since December as the dollar extends its decline. UK FinMin Sunak is set to present tax hikes. The final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 55.2, a minor downgrade. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
XAU/USD bulls seem tiring before $2,000
Gold prices rise for the third day to attack two-week top. Sustained break of one-month-old resistance line, now support, favors the bulls. Overbought RSI, short-term rising trend line challenges the buyers.
Forex Today: Dollar free-falls amid vaccine hopes, Fed fallout, critical levels and data eyed
September begins where August ended – dollar weakness. The fallout from Fed dovishness and hopes for a vaccine boost markets and weigh on the greenback. Manufacturing sector PMIs are awaited.
WTI: Pullback risks mount with the golden cross
WTI trades at $42.95 at press time versus $42.56 seen on Monday. Oil's daily chart shows a golden crossover, a contrary indicator. Monday's bearish inverted hammer suggests scope for price pullbacks.