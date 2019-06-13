EUR/USD weaker, challenges session lows near 1.1270

- EUR/USD sheds further ground and tests 1.1270.
- The greenback stays bid and approaches 97.00
- US docket once again came in below expectations.
The selling pressure around the European currency is now gathering extra steam, dragging EUR/USD to test fresh daily lows in the proximity of the 1.1270 level, coincident with the 100-day/10-day SMAs.
EUR/USD weaker on USD demand, IMF
The shared currency is now depreciating further after the IMF deemed as precarious the euro area’s central forecasts.
Spot drops further despite today’s US docket came in on the soft side. In fact, Initial Claims rose at a weekly 222K, Import Prices contracted 0.3% MoM in May and Export Prices dropped 0.2% MoM.
In the meantime, US-China trade dispute remains as the exclusive driver for the pair’s price action along with potential Fed easing in the next months.
Somewhat supporting today’s performance, US-GE yields spread differentials keep the sideline move around 235 pts.
What to look for around EUR
The broad-based risk-appetite trends and USD-dynamics should dictate the sentiment surrounding the European currency for the time being, all in combination with developments from the trade front including the US, China, the EU and Mexico. On the political front, Italian politics is expected to remain a source of uncertainty and volatility, with the centre of the debate on the country’s opposition to EU fiscal rules. EUR, however, is expected to remain under scrutiny amidst the renewed dovish stance from the ECB and the ongoing slowdown in the region.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.06% at 1.1280 and faces the next down barrier at 1.1271 (100-day SMA) followed by 1.1218 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.1200 (low Jun.6). On the other hand, a break above 1.1347 (high Jun.7) would target 1.1362 (200-day SMA) en route to 1.1448 (monthly high Mar.20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 100-day MA support ahead of China data
EUR/USD is sitting on the 100-day moving average (MA) support of 1.1270 with investors awaiting the release of China’s industrial production and retail sales data for May. The pair closed below 1.1283 on Thursday.
GBP/USD on a back foot as traders await fresh clues from Carney's speech
With the latest political developments at the UK likely favoring a hard Brexit, investors await fresh clues from the BOE’s Carney for fresh impulse while the GBP/USD pair trades unmotivated ahead of the UK open on Friday.
USD/JPY supported by positive S&P 500 futures despite geopolitical risks
USD/JPY stands resilient and holds the downside near 108.25 region, in the face of the suspected attacks on two oil tankers that escalate US-Iran geopolitical rift, as a postive tone around the S&P 500 futures underpins.
Gold nearing the year’s high amid US-Iran rift
Safe havens including Gold are on the bids as a recent tussle between the US and Iran over 2 oil tankers’ blast in the Gulf of Oman turns serious. Traders look to China data dump for fresh impetus.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Happiness and caution
American consumer sentiment has consolidated at its best levels of the post-recession era after the volatility around the partial government shutdown in December and January.