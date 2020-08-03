EUR/USD weaker, challenges 1.1700 ahead of US ISM

- EUR/USD loses further momentum and approaches 1.1700.
- German, EMU final manufacturing PMI surprised to the upside.
- US ISM Manufacturing next of relevance in the docket.
The selling pressure around the European currency is now picking up extra pace and is dragging EUR/USD to the proximity of the 1.1700 mark, or new multi-day lows.
EUR/USD offered ahead of US ISM
EUR/USD is losing ground for the second consecutive session at the beginning of the week, extending the leg lower after hitting more-than-2-year highs just above 1.19 the figure on Friday.
The moderate rebound in the demand for the greenback is weighing on the pair on Monday. In addition, a technical correction in the pair was overdue in light of the overbought conditions during past sessions.
Data wise in Euroland, final manufacturing PMIs for the month of July came in above the preliminary prints, supporting the view of a ‘V’-shaped recovery, therefore adding to the underlying constructive stance of the euro.
Later in the NA session, all eyes will be upon the release of the always-critical ISM manufacturing. Earlier in the session, Markit’s final July manufacturing PMI came in at 50.9.
Also sustaining the recent momentum in the shared currency, speculative net longs climbed to the highest level since December 27 2011 during the week ended on July 28 and as per the latest CFTC report.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD recorded fresh tops just above the 1.19 yardstick at the end of last week, confirming once again the solid momentum around both the single currency and the rest of its risky peers. The sharp move up, while largely triggered by broad-based dollar-selling, has found extra sustain in auspicious results from the domestic docket, in turn supporting further the view of a strong economic recovery following the coronavirus fallout. Also lending wings to the momentum around the euro, the recently clinched deal on the European Recovery Fund helped putting political fears within the region to rest (for now), while the solid position of the current account in the region adds to the rally.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.63% at 1.1701 and faces immediate support at 1.1569 (2019 high Jan.10) followed by 1.1495 (monthly high Mar.9) and finally 1.1448 (50% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally). On the other hand, a breakout of 1.1909 (2020 high Jul.31) would target 1.1996 (high May 14 2018) en route to 1.2032 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Pullback stalls amid concerns over US jobs market
EUR/USD’s pullback from Friday’s 26-month high of 1.1909 looks to have stalled with key data reviving concerns about the health of the US job market. The European equities are likely to track their Asian counterparts higher. That would further weaken the demand for the USD, benefiting the spot.
AUD/USD hits fresh highs near 0.7140 on RBA's status-quo
AUD/USD picks up fresh bids and hits fresh session highs near 0.7140 on RBA's no-rate change decision. A better risk sentiment, dollar weakness and upbeat Australian Retail Sales data also underpin the aussie.
GBP/USD: Cautious optimism probes bears below 1.3100
GBP/USD bears catch a breather after a two-day losing streak, pullback from 1.3000 be the key. UK Government unveils further economic help amid the virus crisis. EU ready to ease Brexit stand. Risk catalysts remain on the driver’s seat amid a light calendar.
Gold consolidates the rebound below $1980
With the US dollar selling back on the cards, Gold’s quest for the $2000 level extends into August, as it consolidates the rebound to near $1980 region. The bulls continue to struggle at higher levels, with a convincing break to the upside awaited.
WTI: Weekly falling channel keeps bears hopeful below $41.00
WTI eases from $41.37 in its latest pullback inside a bearish chart pattern. The oil benchmark recently took a U-turn from the resistance line of a descending trend channel stretched since July 23.