The EUR/USD pair retreats from a 10-week high to near 1.1735 during the early European session on Friday, pressured by a modest rebound in the US Dollar (USD). The potential downside for the major pair might be limited amid the prospect of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts next year. The final reading of the German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) will be released later on Friday.

The US central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) at the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, marking the central bank's third reduction of the year. Fed officials were split on the decision to lower rates to a range of 3.50%-3.75%, with policymakers dissenting on both sides. Comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell were seen by traders as less hawkish than expected and exerted some selling pressure on the Greenback against the Euro (EUR).

Furthermore, renewed concerns about the Fed's independence under US President Donald Trump’s administration might contribute to the USD’s downside. Wall Street still views White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett as the most likely candidate to become the next Fed Chair. Analysts believe that Hassett is expected to push for more rate cuts.

Rising bets that the European Central Bank (ECB) is done cutting interest rates could support the shared currency in the near term. ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated that the current monetary policy stance is in a good position. Meanwhile, ECB policymakers Francois Villeroy de Galhau and Gediminas Simkus stated that there is no immediate reason to either cut or raise rates, as the current policy stance is considered to be in a "good place”.

Traders will take more cues from the Fedspeak later in the day. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee are scheduled to speak. Any hawkish remarks from Fed officials could help limit the USD’s losses in the near term.