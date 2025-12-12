EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Gathers strength above 182.50 with bullish RSI momentum

The EUR/JPY cross posts modest gains near 182.75 during the early European session on Friday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) softens against the Euro (EUR) as traders remain worried about Japan's deteriorating fiscal condition on the back of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's massive spending plan and sluggish economic growth. The final reading of the German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) will be released later on Friday.

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision will take center stage next week. Rising bets for an imminent rate hike by the Japanese central bank could support the JPY and act as a headwind for the cross. According to a December 2-9 Reuters poll, 90% of economists expected the BoJ to raise short-term interest rates to 0.75% from 0.50% at the December meeting. This is a significant increase over the last Reuters survey conducted last month, which only had 53%.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, EUR/JPY trades at 182.75. It stands well above the rising 100-day EMA at 175.89, keeping the broader uptrend intact. The positive slope of the average supports continuation even as the distance from the mean increases. RSI at 68.85 sits near overbought, signaling strong momentum that could temper if price consolidates.

Price hovers near the upper Bollinger Band at 182.82, indicating persistent bullish pressure with stretched conditions emerging. The bands have narrowed from prior wide readings and are beginning to widen modestly, pointing to improving directional energy. A pullback would guide toward the middle band at 181.18, while deeper weakness could find support at the lower band at 179.53. A daily close above the band could open the path to fresh highs.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)