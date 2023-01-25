The EUR/USD pair has risen 1200 pips during the last three months. Analysts at MUFG Bank are worried that the balance of risks is no longer as favourable for further upside following the rally. They see the pair trading in the 1.0400 – 1.1300 range over the next weeks.
Pricing in a better cyclical outlook for euro-zone economies
“We are sticking to our bullish bias for the EUR/USD although are more wary now that the balance of risks is no longer as favourable for further upside following strong gains in recent months. The pair has already reversed around three-quarters of the sell-off triggered by the start of the Ukraine conflict between late February and September of last year. Prior to the start of the conflict, EUR/USD was trading between 1.1200 and 1.1500 throughout most of last February.”
“We expect the ECB to deliver another 50bps hike at next week’s policy meeting and continue to signal that at least one more larger 50bps hike is likely at the March policy meeting. We only expect a slowdown in the pace of hikes back to 25bps in Q2 when there is more concrete evidence that inflation pressures are easing. It stands in contrast to our expectation for the Fed to further slow the pace of rate hikes by delivering a 25bps hike at next week’s FOMC meeting. We then expect the Fed to pause rate hikes in Q2 but are not expecting the Fed to signal yet that they will pause hikes soon. The Fed’s still relatively hawkish plan for further hikes beyond next week could help to dampen the USD selling pressure for now.”
“There are a number of key downside risks to our bullish EUR bias in the month ahead including: i) the ECB signals it is more open to slowing the pace of hike at the March policy meeting ii) the recent resilience of the euro-zone economies proves to be misleading/short-lived and growth slows sharply with more of lag than expected, and iii) geopolitical tensions between the West and Russia escalate further after tanks are sent to support Ukraine which alongside a pickup in demand from China demand lifts European energy prices.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.0900 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and turned negative on the day below 1.0900. The risk-averse market atmosphere helps the US Dollar find demand in the American session and makes it difficult for the pair to keep its footing.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2350 area following earlier rebound
GBP/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.2350 area after having advanced to 1.2400 in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in negative territory, the US Dollar holds its ground against its rivals and weighs on the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD trapped between $1,920 and $1,940, upside risks prevail Premium
Wall Street indexes suffered on Wednesday with investors focused on earnings results and ahead of US growth data. Gold remains near multi-month highs, facing resistance around the $1,940 area. The $1,930 zone, still is a magnet area.
How China could legalize crypto in its efforts to tax cryptocurrency firms and individuals
Chinese journalist Colin Wu reported Chinese authorities’ efforts to tax cryptocurrency firms and individuals. Experts believe that in an attempt to control the collection of crypto taxes, China could legalize crypto.
Tesla (TSLA) Earnings Preview: Q4 earnings call will hinge on volume guidance
A lot could go wrong with Tesla's (TSLA) fourth quarter earnings call after the markets close on Wednesday. The market seems to be in agreement with TSLA stock down -1.3% in Wednesday's premarket.