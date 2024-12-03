The Euro (EUR) is unlikely to weaken further; it is more likely to trade in a 1.0470/1.0540 range. In the longer run, instead of a rebound, EUR is expected to trade in a range for now, most likely between 1.0430 and 1.0580, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Lee Sue Ann note.
EUR is expected to trade in a range for now
24-HOUR VIEW: “Yesterday, when EUR was at 1.0555, we stated that ‘The current price action is likely part of a lower trading range of 1.0520/1.0580.’ Our view was incorrect, as EUR plunged to 1.0459 before rebounding to close at 1.0497, down sharply by 0.74%. The rebound in deeply oversold conditions and slowing momentum indicate that EUR is unlikely to weaken further. Today, EUR is more likely to trade in a 1.0470/1.0540 range.”
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Our most recent narrative was from last Thursday (28 Nov, spot at 1.0565), wherein EUR ‘could rebound further, potentially reaching 1.0650.’ EUR subsequently rebounded to 1.0597, but yesterday, in a sudden move, it plunged to a low of 1.0459. The breach of our ‘strong support’ level at 1.0490 indicates that instead of a rebound, EUR is expected to trade in a range for now, most likely between 1.0430 and 1.0580.”
EUR/USD recovers ground above 1.0500 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair draws support from an improved risk sentiment, which acts as a headwind for the US Dollar rebound. The upside, however, appears capped due to French political instability. US jobs data is eagerly awaited.
GBP/USD finds demand and reverts toward 1.2700 in European trading on Tuesday. A modest US Dollar retreat on improved market mood and profit-taking ahead of the key US JOLTS Job Openings data lend support to the pair.
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some buyers heading into the European session on Tuesday and builds on the overnight bounce from the $2,620 area, though any meaningful upside seems elusive.
Ondo extends its gains, rallying more than 11% on Tuesday and reaching a new all-time high of $1.79. On-chain metrics further support the Real World Asset token’s bullish outlook, as its daily trading volume and open interest reach record levels, indicating the continuation of the rally.
Donald Trump, the incoming U.S. President, has issued a strong warning to BRICS nations over their plans to challenge the dominance of the U.S. dollar in global trade.
