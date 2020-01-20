EUR/USD under 1.11 is a clear buying opportunity - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank offer their bullish view on the EUR/USD pair, citing any dip below 1.1100 as a “clear buying opportunity”.

Key Quotes:

“Bullish on the EUR in light of recently improving economic data.

ECB clearly on the sidelines with no indication that it is rolling out additional stimulus.

Fair value is approximately 1.14.

Real support is 1.1065 to 1.1090 range while some short-term resistance at 1.1145.”