EUR/JPY holds below 182.00 as Japan’s Trade Balance softens, German IFO data eyed

EUR/JPY holds ground after two days of losses, trading around 181.90 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The currency cross may appreciate as the Japanese Yen (JPY) faces downward pressure after the release of Japan’s Adjusted Merchandise Trade Balance for November, which came in at JPY 62.9 billion surplus, lower than October’s JPY 74.0 billion.

However, strong export data reinforced expectations of a Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hike this week. Exports rose 6.1% in November, beating forecasts of 4.8% and marking the fastest growth in nine months. Core machinery orders surged 7%, defying expectations of a 2.3% decline, while imports increased 1.3% year-on-year, extending a third consecutive monthly gain but missing estimates of 2.5%.

Traders become cautious, preferring to wait for the Bank of Japan's policy update before placing new bets. Attention remains focused on the two-day BoJ meeting, concluding on Friday, with investors seeking guidance on the policy path into 2026. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said last week that confidence in the bank’s baseline economic and price outlook is gradually rising, adding that Japan is moving closer to achieving its inflation target.

The Euro (EUR) may regain its ground against its major peers as investors pared back expectations for additional European Central Bank (ECB) easing after officials signaled that further cuts may not be necessary in 2026. Traders will likely observe Germany’s IFO Business Survey data, followed by the Eurozone Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data later in the day.