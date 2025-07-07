The Euro accelerates its downtrend with investors bracing for US tariffs.

An unexpected increase in German Industrial Production has failed to support the Euro.

US President Trump will send letters to trade partners informing them about the level of tariffs.

The EUR/USD pair is accelerating its reversal on Monday, as the US Dollar appreciates, in tandem with US Treasury yields. Growing uncertainty about the outlook of global trade, as the initial July 9 deadline approaches, has restored the traditional safe-asset status to the US Dollar, at least for now.



The Euro (EUR) has returned to the lower range of the 1.1700s, at the early European trading session, and is moving right below 1.1720 at the time of writing. Correlation studies suggest a deeper Euro correction if the USD Index recovery extends below the key 97.00 level.



Eurozone's upbeat German Industrial Production figures and a mixed Retail Sales report have failed to provide any significant support to the Euro, which remains on the back foot amid an intense risk aversion.



US President Donald Trump is expected to start sending letters to trade partners on Monday, informing them about the levies applied to their products. The deadline to introduce those tariffs is on Wednesday, but comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggesting that the levies will be applied from August 1 have added uncertainty to the issue, which is keeping investors on edge.



Nearly three months after Trump announced a moratorium on tariffs, only three countries have closed trade deals with the US: China, the UK, and Vietnam. In China's case, the deal was more based on a de-escalation of previously imposed levies rather than a proper trade agreement.

The US administration, however, keeps touting upcoming deals in the coming days. Market sources suggest that India might be close to a mini deal, and Bessent mentioned progress with the European Union.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.49% 0.39% 0.89% 0.50% 0.93% 1.06% 0.49% EUR -0.49% -0.09% 0.17% -0.02% 0.50% 0.56% -0.02% GBP -0.39% 0.09% 0.24% 0.09% 0.60% 0.67% -0.05% JPY -0.89% -0.17% -0.24% -0.16% 0.26% 0.40% -0.34% CAD -0.50% 0.02% -0.09% 0.16% 0.45% 0.58% -0.14% AUD -0.93% -0.50% -0.60% -0.26% -0.45% 0.16% -0.64% NZD -1.06% -0.56% -0.67% -0.40% -0.58% -0.16% -0.71% CHF -0.49% 0.02% 0.05% 0.34% 0.14% 0.64% 0.71% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily digest market movers: The Euro extends losses on risk-off markets

The EUR/USD is trading at the lowest levels of last week's trading range, with investors wary of taking risks on Monday, awaiting more clarity on the size of US tariffs, the specific deadline, and the target countries that will be affected.

The US Treasury Secretary affirmed over the weekend that the countries that did not cut deals with the US will be facing the levies announced on Friday, but Trump flagged an additional 10% tax on countries aligning themselves with the BRICS. Bessent also assured that they will announce significant trade deals in the next couple of days.

In the Eurozone, retail sales contracted by 0.7% in May, as widely expected but April's figure was revised higher, to a 0.3% growth from the previously estimated 0.1%, and the year-on-year consumption grew 1.8%, well above the 1.2% expected by the market.



Data released by the German Statistics Office earlier on Monday revealed that the country's Industrial Production grew 1.2% in May, against market expectations of a flat reading and following a 1.6% contraction in the previous month. The impact on the Euro, however, has been muted.

Later today, the Eurozone Retail Sales are expected to show a 0.7% decline in May, following a 0.1% advance in April. Year-on-year, retail consumption growth is expected to have slowed down to 1.2% from 2.3% in the previous month.

Data released in the US last week showed a resilient labour market, with private payrolls growing by 147,000 in June, well beyond the 110,000 growth foreseen by the market. The unemployment rate eased to 4.1% from 4.2%, against market expectations of an increase to 4.3%.

These figures curbed hopes of any Federal Reserve (Fed) interest-rate cut in July and provided some support to the US Dollar late last week. Futures markets are now pricing less than 5% chances of a 25 bps cut this month, down from 20% before the data, according to the CME Group's Fed Watch Tool. Bets on a September cut have been slashed to less than 70% from about 95% ahead of the data.





EUR/USD looks likely to test the 1.1710 support area

EUR/USD is on a bearish correction from last week's highs at 1.1830. Technical indications show a growing bearish momentum. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI 14) has dropped further within negative territory, and the daily performance is on track to post a bearish engulfing candle, which gives fresh hopes for sellers.



The pair might find some support at the bottom of the descending channel from the mentioned July 1 high, now at 1.1715, which is close to the June 30 low, at 1.1710. Further down, the support is the area between the June 26 and 27 lows at 1.1680-1.1685, which is also where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the June 27 - July 1 rally lies.



On the upside, the pair should breach the channel top at 1.1785 and the intra-day high at 1.1790 to challenge the immediate bearish trend. That would set its focus on the 1.1815-1.1825 resistance area, which held bulls on July 1, 2, and 3.