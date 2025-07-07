- The Euro accelerates its downtrend with investors bracing for US tariffs.
- An unexpected increase in German Industrial Production has failed to support the Euro.
- US President Trump will send letters to trade partners informing them about the level of tariffs.
The EUR/USD pair is accelerating its reversal on Monday, as the US Dollar appreciates, in tandem with US Treasury yields. Growing uncertainty about the outlook of global trade, as the initial July 9 deadline approaches, has restored the traditional safe-asset status to the US Dollar, at least for now.
The Euro (EUR) has returned to the lower range of the 1.1700s, at the early European trading session, and is moving right below 1.1720 at the time of writing. Correlation studies suggest a deeper Euro correction if the USD Index recovery extends below the key 97.00 level.
Eurozone's upbeat German Industrial Production figures and a mixed Retail Sales report have failed to provide any significant support to the Euro, which remains on the back foot amid an intense risk aversion.
US President Donald Trump is expected to start sending letters to trade partners on Monday, informing them about the levies applied to their products. The deadline to introduce those tariffs is on Wednesday, but comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggesting that the levies will be applied from August 1 have added uncertainty to the issue, which is keeping investors on edge.
Nearly three months after Trump announced a moratorium on tariffs, only three countries have closed trade deals with the US: China, the UK, and Vietnam. In China's case, the deal was more based on a de-escalation of previously imposed levies rather than a proper trade agreement.
The US administration, however, keeps touting upcoming deals in the coming days. Market sources suggest that India might be close to a mini deal, and Bessent mentioned progress with the European Union.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.49%
|0.39%
|0.89%
|0.50%
|0.93%
|1.06%
|0.49%
|EUR
|-0.49%
|-0.09%
|0.17%
|-0.02%
|0.50%
|0.56%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|-0.39%
|0.09%
|0.24%
|0.09%
|0.60%
|0.67%
|-0.05%
|JPY
|-0.89%
|-0.17%
|-0.24%
|-0.16%
|0.26%
|0.40%
|-0.34%
|CAD
|-0.50%
|0.02%
|-0.09%
|0.16%
|0.45%
|0.58%
|-0.14%
|AUD
|-0.93%
|-0.50%
|-0.60%
|-0.26%
|-0.45%
|0.16%
|-0.64%
|NZD
|-1.06%
|-0.56%
|-0.67%
|-0.40%
|-0.58%
|-0.16%
|-0.71%
|CHF
|-0.49%
|0.02%
|0.05%
|0.34%
|0.14%
|0.64%
|0.71%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Daily digest market movers: The Euro extends losses on risk-off markets
- The EUR/USD is trading at the lowest levels of last week's trading range, with investors wary of taking risks on Monday, awaiting more clarity on the size of US tariffs, the specific deadline, and the target countries that will be affected.
- The US Treasury Secretary affirmed over the weekend that the countries that did not cut deals with the US will be facing the levies announced on Friday, but Trump flagged an additional 10% tax on countries aligning themselves with the BRICS. Bessent also assured that they will announce significant trade deals in the next couple of days.
- In the Eurozone, retail sales contracted by 0.7% in May, as widely expected but April's figure was revised higher, to a 0.3% growth from the previously estimated 0.1%, and the year-on-year consumption grew 1.8%, well above the 1.2% expected by the market.
Data released by the German Statistics Office earlier on Monday revealed that the country's Industrial Production grew 1.2% in May, against market expectations of a flat reading and following a 1.6% contraction in the previous month. The impact on the Euro, however, has been muted.
- Later today, the Eurozone Retail Sales are expected to show a 0.7% decline in May, following a 0.1% advance in April. Year-on-year, retail consumption growth is expected to have slowed down to 1.2% from 2.3% in the previous month.
- Data released in the US last week showed a resilient labour market, with private payrolls growing by 147,000 in June, well beyond the 110,000 growth foreseen by the market. The unemployment rate eased to 4.1% from 4.2%, against market expectations of an increase to 4.3%.
- These figures curbed hopes of any Federal Reserve (Fed) interest-rate cut in July and provided some support to the US Dollar late last week. Futures markets are now pricing less than 5% chances of a 25 bps cut this month, down from 20% before the data, according to the CME Group's Fed Watch Tool. Bets on a September cut have been slashed to less than 70% from about 95% ahead of the data.
EUR/USD looks likely to test the 1.1710 support area
EUR/USD is on a bearish correction from last week's highs at 1.1830. Technical indications show a growing bearish momentum. The 4-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI 14) has dropped further within negative territory, and the daily performance is on track to post a bearish engulfing candle, which gives fresh hopes for sellers.
The pair might find some support at the bottom of the descending channel from the mentioned July 1 high, now at 1.1715, which is close to the June 30 low, at 1.1710. Further down, the support is the area between the June 26 and 27 lows at 1.1680-1.1685, which is also where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the June 27 - July 1 rally lies.
On the upside, the pair should breach the channel top at 1.1785 and the intra-day high at 1.1790 to challenge the immediate bearish trend. That would set its focus on the 1.1815-1.1825 resistance area, which held bulls on July 1, 2, and 3.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops further toward 1.1700 on US Dollar resurgence
EUR/USD accelerates declines toward 1.1700 in the European session on Monday. Renewed concerns over a global trade war and tariff uncertainty lift the haven demand for the US Dollar, weighing negatively on the pair. The focus now remains on tariff headlines after the mixed Eurozone consumer data.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.3550 amid tariff uncertainty
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.3550 in European trading on Monday. The pair is undermined by a risk-averse market environment and renewed US Dollar demand as the fresh US tariff threat sags investors' confidence.
Gold price keeps the red amid sustained USD demand; holds above $3,300 mark
Gold price retains intraday bearish bias through the first half of the European session, though it manages to bounce off the $3,300 mark, or a one-week low touched this Monday. A goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand turns out to be a key factor driving flows away from the commodity.
Four fundamentals for the week: Tariff policy and Fed minutes stand out Premium
Investors fear Trump's upcoming tariff announcements. The Federal Reserve's Meeting Minutes may shed light on how officials are worried about inflation. A rate decision in Australia and weekly US jobless claims complete the picture.
The Big, Beautiful Bill: Trojan horse or lead balloon?
Markets in Asia open with one eye on Tokyo and the other on Washington, where Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” has cleared the Senate—but not without leaving a trail of bruises and backlash.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.