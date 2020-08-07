EUR/USD: Turkey risks could trigger overdue correction lower for the euro – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, consider a short-term tactical trade idea to reflect the increasing risk of a correction lower for the EUR/USD in the near-term. They see a target at 1.1600 and a stop loss at 1.1950.
Key Quotes:
“EUR/USD has surged higher by almost 7% since June. It has resulted in the USD becoming heavily oversold thereby increasing the risk of a correction lower. The sharpening sell off in the Turkish lira over the past week could provide the catalyst to trigger a correction lower for the EUR. The euro underperformed during the lira currency crisis in 2018 which highlights downside risks going forward if history is repeated.”
“There is building concern over the renewed spread of COVID-19 in Europe which could take some shine away from the EUR.”
“We are wary though of the risks that the USD could remain under selling pressure ahead of Jackson Hole later this month so have set a tight stop. For those still concerned by further USD selling, a short EUR/JPY position could offer more attractive risk reward.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses 1.1800 amid escalaing US-Sino tensions
EUR/USD dips sub-18 after the US reported an increase of 1.763 million jobs in July, better than estimated but pointing to a deceleration. Escalating Sino-American tensions are boosting the dollar and fiscal talks are eyed.
GBP/USD resumes decline, weighed by UK concerns, US-China conflict
GBP/USD trades at fresh weekly lows below 1.3050 as the dollar got a sudden boost from mounting tensions between the world's two largest economies. UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the furlough scheme that is underpinning the economy cannot last forever.
XAU/USD drops $50 from record highs to the $2020 area
Gold prices are falling sharply on Friday, trading below $2040/oz at the moment. Earlier on Friday, the yellow metal reached at $2075, a new record high.
Bitcoin may extend the recovery once Gold resumes the rally
Gold retreated from the recent highs, but the sentiments are still bullish. Cryptocurrencies resumed the upside, some altcoins are demonstrating strong gains. ETH/BTC stopped the downside correction and settled at $0.03300.
WTI drops 1% to $41.50 ahead of US NFP, rigs data
WTI (futures on Nymex) is on a steady decline so far this Friday, undermined by reduced demand for higher-yielding assets amid the renewed US-China tensions induced risk-aversion.