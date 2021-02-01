EUR/USD tumbles to 3-day lows near 1.2070, focus on US data

- EUR/USD recedes to multi-day lows near 1.2070.
- EMU’s Unemployment Rate stayed put at 8.3% in December.
- January’s US ISM Manufacturing next of note in the calendar.
The selling bias keeps hurting the single currency and drags EUR/USD to new 3-day lows in the 1.2070 at the beginning of the week.
EUR/USD looks to USD, data
EUR/USD trades on the defensive on Monday and reverses at the same time two consecutive daily advances. The renewed bid bias around the greenback keeps the pair under pressure and forces it to return to sub-1.2100 levels.
The weakness in the pair follows the better note of the buck against the backdrop of the sour mood in the risk galaxy and some consolidation in US yields, while market participants stay cautious ahead of the debate of the US stimulus bill and key data releases in the second half of the week.
In the euro docket, final Manufacturing PMIs in the core euro area came in a tad above the flash readings in January, while the jobless rate in the broader Euroland remained at 8.3% in December.
Across the pond, the focus of attention will be on the ISM Manufacturing followed by Markit’s final manufacturing gauge for the same period.
What to look for around EUR
Occasional legs lower in EUR/USD remain contained in the 1.2060/50 band so far. The near-term outlook for the pair looks tilted towards some consolidation, although it appears constructive in the longer run and always supported by prospects of a strong recovery in the region (and abroad), which is in turn underpinned by extra fiscal stimulus by the Fed and the ECB. In addition, real interest rates continue to favour the euro area vs. the US, which is also another factor supporting the EUR along with the huge, long positioning in the speculative community.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is down 0.45% at 1.2078 and faces the next support at 1.2058 (weekly low Jan.27) seconded by 1.2053 (2021 low Jan.18) and finally 1.1976 (50% Fibo of the November-January rally). On the flip side, a breakout of 1.2164 (21-day SMA) would target 1.2189 (weekly high Jan.22) en route to 1.2349 (2021 high Jan.6).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.2100 as the US dollar makes a comeback
EUR/USD extends the drop below 1.2100, hit by broad-based US dollar comeback. The ECB downplaying rate cut odds and upbeat Eurozone Final Manufacturing PMI fail to lift the euro. Seasonality favors strength in the US dollar in February.
GBP/USD bounces towards 1.3750 on upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD trades close to 1.3750, benefiting from the risk-on market mood and upbeat UK Final Manufacturing PMI. Easing UK-EU vaccine tensions and Biden’s call to Republicans for fiscal stimulus lift risk sentiment. Focus shifts to US ISM.
Silver: XAG/USD rallies hard to eight-year highs at $30, more gains in the offing
XAG/USD tested the $30 mark for the first time in eight years. Bulls remain in control amid the retail-trade frenzy. $32.25 next in sight for buyers amid bullish monthly RSI
XRP price goes under extreme manipulation by new Telegram group
XRP price is up more than 140% since January 30. The recent upswing seems to be inspired by GameStop’s price action, which was mainly manipulated by the infamous WallStreetBets Reddit community. Despite the hype around Ripple, on-chain metrics forecast a bearish outlook as whales continue dumping their holdings en masse.
US Dollar Index looks firm round 90.80 ahead of ISM
The greenback starts the week on the bid side and lifts the US Dollar Index (DXY) to fresh peaks in the 90.80/85 band.