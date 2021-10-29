EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1600 to lowest in two weeks

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Euro under pressure around the London fix, drops across the board.
  • US dollar strengthens even as US yields pull back.
  • EUR/USD drops a hundred pips from weekly highs.

The EUR/USD pair is accelerating the decline on Friday amid a stronger US Dollar across the board. Around the last London fix of October, the pair dropped to 1.1563, reaching the lowest level in two weeks.

The pair remains near the lows, with a strong bearish tone. The euro is also falling versus the Swiss franc and the pound. EUR/CHF is having the worst day in months, trading under 1.0580, at the lowest since May 2020.

US yields look steady while US stocks are posting mixed results, not behind the rally of the greenback. End-of-month flow and some positioning ahead of next week’s FOMC meeting could be playing a key role. “With the Fed set to embark on taper and flexibility likely to be a key feature of policy going forward, risk/reward is shaping up more positively for the USD into and out of the Fed,” explained analysts at TD securities.

The reversal in EUR/USD pushed the price from the highest in four weeks to weekly lows. The euro is headed toward the lowest weekly close since May 2020. Currently stands at 1.1570, where the 200-week simple moving average stands.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1571
Today Daily Change -0.0111
Today Daily Change % -0.95
Today daily open 1.1682
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1601
Daily SMA50 1.17
Daily SMA100 1.1774
Daily SMA200 1.1908
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1692
Previous Daily Low 1.1582
Previous Weekly High 1.167
Previous Weekly Low 1.1572
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1563
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.165
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1624
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1612
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1542
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1502
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1722
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1762
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1832

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1630 after US inflation data

EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1630 after US inflation data

After spending the first half of the day moving sideways around 1.1650, EUR/USD started to edge higher in the early American session with the latest data from the US allowing the greenback to continue to erase Thursday's losses.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds below 1.3800 as dollar recovery continues

GBP/USD holds below 1.3800 as dollar recovery continues

GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3800 on Friday as the dollar extends its rebound in the American trading hours. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation remained unchanged at 3.6% on a yearly basis in September.

GBP/USD News

Gold dives to over one-week lows, below $1,780 level

Gold dives to over one-week lows, below $1,780 level

Gold witnessed aggressive selling during the early North American session and dived to one-and-half-week lows below $1,780 region. The dollar is back in demand on the last trading day of the week and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's dismal US GDP-led slide.

Gold News

Dogecoin price can hit $1 if DOGE can clear one critical hurdle

Dogecoin price can hit $1 if DOGE can clear one critical hurdle

Dogecoin price broke out of a massive descending triangle pattern on October 18.  Although DOGE rallied 46% after a breakout, it is stuck under the $0.253 to $0.348 supply zone. A decisive close above this barrier will suggest that the meme coin has 220% gains on the table.

Read more

Amazon (AMZN) eyes steep drop on Q3 earnings miss

Amazon (AMZN) eyes steep drop on Q3 earnings miss

Amazon reports earnings miss after the close on Thursday. AMZN stock has been struggling for momentum. Can earnings provide the catalyst to push the share price of Amazon higher?

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures