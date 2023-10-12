EUR/USD tumbles below 1.0600 as DXY soars after US CPI

Share:

US Consumer Price Index rises 0.4% in September, slightly above the 0.3% of market consensus.

US Dollar rises across the board after consumer inflation figures.

The EUR/USD drops almost 50 pips after the report, reaching two-day lows under 1.0600.

The US Dollar rose sharply, boosted by US inflation figures, leading to a downside movement in EUR/USD. The pair broke below 1.0600, tumbling to 1.0570, reaching a two-day low and moving away from the two-week high it reached earlier on Thursday at 1.0640.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in September, surpassing the consensus of 0.3%. The annual rate stood at 3.7%. The Core rate increased by 0.3%, in line with expectations, while the annual rate falling from 4.3% in August to 4.1% in September. Another report showed that Initial Jobless Claims totaled 209,000 in the week ended October 7, slightly below the market consensus of 210,000.

Markets reacted significantly to the slight surprise in inflation. The US Dollar Index (DXY) rose to 106.10, reaching a fresh daily high, and then pulled back modestly to 105.90. US Treasury Yields soared, with the 10-year reaching 4.61% and the 2-year 5.08%.

The EUR/USD tumbled to 1.0570, but then had a moderate recovery, rising to 1.0590. It remains far from the two-week high it hit earlier at 1.0640. The positive momentum of the US Dollar is fading ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.

Still looking at 1.0635

The EUR/USD rebounded from an upward trendline and is hovering around the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the four-hour chart. A decline below 1.0570 could intensify bearish pressure, with the next support levels seen at 1.0555 and 1.0530.

On the upside, the immediate resistance stands at 1.0620, however, the crucial area is around 1.0635. A consolidation above this level would clear the way for further gains. The next resistance levels are at 1.0655, followed by the stronger level at 1.0670.

Technical levels