- US S&P Global PMIs showed that the US economy is expanding at a slower pace.
- Worst than expected, Eurozone PMIs, tripped the EUR/USD towards daily lows below 1.0500.
- Fed’s Powell said he would be reluctant to cut rates when asked at the US House of Representatives.
The EUR/USD slides for the first day in the week, down by 0.30%, courtesy of a mixed market mood and dismal S&P Global PMIs figures on the Euro area reported in the European session, which tumbled the EUR/USD from daily highs around 1.0580s to daily lows near 1.0482. At 1.0509, the EUR/USD prints losses and is ready to continue its path towards the 1.0500 figure.
A risk-off impulse and dismal EU reported PMIs, tumbled the euro
Sentiment is mixed in the markets. Worst than forecasted EU S&P Global PMIs, all the readings missed expectations, though it weighed more in France. The slowdown in Europe gathers pace even as the European Central Bank (ECB) prepares to lift rates in the July meeting, aiming to tame inflation under control.
The EUR/USD fell on the back of the abovementioned, alongside a risk-off impulse that caused a jump in the greenback. In the meantime, the US S&P Global PMIs also failed to achieve expectations, showing that the US economy is also slowing, but Fed speaking, put a lid on the EUR/USD’s recovery.
The US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in his appearance at the House of Representatives, said that the Fed has an “unconditional commitment to fighting inflation” and added that bringing inflation without impacting the labor market would be challenging.
Furthermore, when Jerome Powell was asked about cutting rates, he said he is reluctant to do it while adding inflation expectations are anchored, but that’s not enough as, over time, they will come under pressure.
In the meantime, the Fed’s Governor Michell Bowman said that another 75 bps rate hikes would be needed, and she added that further rate hikes would be required. Bowman said that inflation is unacceptably high and has shown no signs of moderating.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value against its peers, pops up 0.25% sitting at 104.445, while US Treasury yields, fall, reflecting investors are reassessing not as aggressive as expected Fed tightening, as the US S&P Global PMIs crossed wires.
In the week ahead, the EU calendar will feature ECB speaking, with McCaul, Fernandez-Bollo, Vice-President de Guindos, and Germany’s Ifo indices for June. Across the pond, US New Home Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment for June on its final reading will shed some light regarding the US economy
EUR/USD Key Technical Levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0509
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.54
|Today daily open
|1.0567
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0613
|Daily SMA50
|1.0615
|Daily SMA100
|1.0866
|Daily SMA200
|1.115
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0606
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0469
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0601
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0359
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0553
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0521
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0489
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.041
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0352
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0626
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0684
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0762
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD defends gains below 1.2300 on mixed UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is defending gains below 1.2300 after the mixed UK May Retail Sales failed to impress GBP bulls. The UK Conservative Party lost two Parliamentary seats in the by-elections, as risks to PM Johnson's leadership mounted. BOE-speak eyed.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0550 despite escalating hawkish Fed bets
EUR/USD is marching towards 1.0550 as the DXY is performing lackluster. Fed Powell’s testimony has failed to bring a notable impact on the DXY prices. For further guidance, investors will focus on the US Durable Goods Orders.
Gold keeps bounce off 61.8% Fibo near $1,830 despite recession woes
Gold Price (XAU/USD) benefits from the US dollar weakness, as well as sluggish markets, as buyers poke $1,825 while consolidating the biggest daily loss in a week. The quote prints 0.18% intraday gains heading into Friday’s European session.
Terra's LUNA price needs to show this accumulation pattern, here's why
Terra's LUNA price is still in an unfortunate situation. Buying early may not be the best idea, but the technicals should continue under surveillance for potential entries.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!