- The Euro ticks up from lows but maintains its broader bearish trend intact.
- Hopes of progress on the Eurozone-US trade talks are providing some support to the Euro.
- EUR/USD is moving within an expanding wedge, a potentially bearish formation.
The EUR/USD pair is trimming some of Monday's losses on Tuesday, although it maintains the bearish trend from last week's highs intact. Investors are keeping a cautious mood as US President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on a batch of countries, bringing global trade concerns back to the forefront.
The Euro (EUR) bounced up from nearly two-week lows at 1.1690 during Tuesday's Asian session, and is trading at 1.1740 at the time of writing, with upside attempts capped below a previous support area at 1.1750 so far.
The Eurozone was not among the recipients of Trump's tariff letters and will not receive one for the time being, as negotiations with the US are apparently showing progress and, according to market sources, a deal might be announced as soon as Wednesday.
This news has contributed to easing some pressure on the Euro, although upside attempts are likely to remain limited with concerns about global trade weighing on risk appetite. The economic calendar is light this Tuesday, and market concerns about a significant disruption of international trade are likely to support the safe-haven US Dollar to the detriment of riskier currencies, such as the Euro.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.38%
|-0.26%
|0.03%
|-0.27%
|-0.69%
|-0.39%
|-0.30%
|EUR
|0.38%
|0.12%
|0.43%
|0.11%
|-0.34%
|-0.01%
|0.08%
|GBP
|0.26%
|-0.12%
|0.34%
|-0.01%
|-0.46%
|-0.13%
|-0.05%
|JPY
|-0.03%
|-0.43%
|-0.34%
|-0.31%
|-0.74%
|-0.38%
|-0.25%
|CAD
|0.27%
|-0.11%
|0.00%
|0.31%
|-0.45%
|-0.12%
|-0.04%
|AUD
|0.69%
|0.34%
|0.46%
|0.74%
|0.45%
|0.33%
|0.41%
|NZD
|0.39%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|0.38%
|0.12%
|-0.33%
|0.09%
|CHF
|0.30%
|-0.08%
|0.05%
|0.25%
|0.04%
|-0.41%
|-0.09%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Daily digest market movers: The safe-haven US Dollar appreciates in risk-off markets
- EUR/USD maintains a broader bearish tone with the US Dollar recovering from multi-year lows. Uncertainty about Trump's levies remains high and is likely to maintain the US Dollar bid, at least until Wednesday, when the minutes of the last Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting might provide some distraction from trade tariffs.
- Data from Germany released on Tuesday revealed that the trade surplus increased by EUR 18.4 billion in May, from EUR 15.8 billion in April, against expectations of a slight decline to EUR 15.5 billion. The main reason for these figures, however, has been a larger-than-expected decrease in the number of imports, which points to a slower domestic demand.
- On Monday, Eurozone Retail Sales contracted by 0.7% in May, the largest decline in almost two years, showing that US tariffs and the uncertain economic outlook in the Eurozone are starting to hurt consumer confidence.
- The German Statistics Office also reported on Monday that Industrial Production grew 1.2% in May, against market expectations of a flat reading and following a 1.6% contraction in April. The impact on the Euro, however, was marginal.
- The US economic calendar is light on Tuesday. The highlight of the week will be the FOMC Minutes, which will be released on Wednesday and might reflect the diverging views about monetary policy recently shown by some committee members, potentially throwing a spanner in the US Dollar's recovery.
EUR/USD is likely to remain capped below 1.1750 or 1.1780
EUR/USD is picking up from Monday's lows right below 1.1700 but maintains the corrective structure from last week's highs. Price action shows an expanding wedge pattern, a figure that tends to develop at major market tops.
Technical indicators remain in bearish territory, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still below 50 on the 4-hour chart, while a previous support, at the 1.1750 (near July 2 low), is now limiting upside attempts. Above here, the next hurdle is at the trendline resistance from last week's top, now at 1.1780.
On the downside, the pair has a significant support area at the confluence of the trendline support with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the June 24 - July 1 rally, at 1.1685. Below here, the pair might find support at 1.1630 - 1.1645, where previous highs meet the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the mentioned late June rally.
Economic Indicator
Trade Balance s.a.
The Trade Balance released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland is a balance between exports and imports of total goods and services. A positive value shows a trade surplus, while a negative value shows a trade deficit. It is an event that generates some volatility for the EUR. If a steady demand in exchange for German exports is seen, that would turn into a positive growth in the trade balance, and that should be positive for the EUR.
Review Alex Nekritin's Article - Trading the Euro with Germany Trade Balance
Last release: Tue Jul 08, 2025 06:00
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: €18.4B
Consensus: €15.5B
Previous: €14.6B
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to near 1.1750 as tariffs uncertainty downs the US Dollar
EUR/USD stays firm near 1.1750 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair is helped by renewed US Dollar weakness amid uncertainty around US President Trump's tariff plans. Additionally, optimism surrounding a likely EU-US trade deal underpins EUR/USD.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.3650 on renewed US Dollar weakness
GBP/USD advances toward 1.3650 in European trading on Tuesday. The US Dollar loses ground as traders adopt caution after US President Donald Trump announced updated tariff rates on 14 countries that have yet to secure trade deals with Washington, boding well for the pair.
Gold price drifts lower as reduced Fed rate cut bets offset trade jitters
Gold price attracts fresh sellers amid diminishing odds for a rate cut by the Fed in July. Concerns about the economic fallout from Trump’s tariffs weigh on investors’ sentiment. The emergence of some USD weakness might contribute to limiting losses for the XAU/USD pair.
Altcoin to watch this week: Polymesh remains strong despite Bitcoin slipping below $109,000
Polymesh (POLYX) continues to extend its gains, trading around $0.132 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after a 5% rally over the past two days. Derivatives data reinforces the bullish sentiment, with POLYX’s funding rates turning positive, open interest climbing and long positions increasing.
Eurozone Retail Sales drop in May, confirming second quarter weakness
The -0.7% month-on-month decline in retail sales coincided with a -0.3% decline in overall services activity in April. While surveys had previously indicated potential weakness in eurozone services for the second quarter, this concrete data confirms our expectations that GDP growth between April and June may have been negative.