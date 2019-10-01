EUR/USD trims losses and returns near 1.09, focus on ISM

- EUR/USD rebounds from YTD lows near 1.0880.
- EMU flash CPI came in softer, as expected.
- US ISM manufacturing next of relevance in the docket.
After bottoming out in the 1.0880/75 band earlier in the session, EUR/USD managed to regain some poise and is now flirting with the key barrier at 1.09 the figure.
EUR/USD now looks to data
The pair came under extra selling pressure in the first half of the week following poor results from the German flash CPI on Monday, while today’s flash inflation figures in the broader euro area showed the same lack of upside traction.
EUR’s reaction, however, was muted as market participants have practically anticipated the results, particularly in the wake of German data.
In the meantime, the sharp rebound in yields of the German 10-year reference appears to have lent some support to the single currency via shrinking spread differentials vs. their American peer, all ahead of the key US ISM manufacturing expected later in the NA session.
What to look for around EUR
EUR dropped to new 2-year lows vs. the Greenback in the 1.0880/75 band earlier in the session, as investors’ sentiment remains sour and without any hint of getting any better, at least in the near/medium term. In fact, the slowdown in the euro area stays far from abated and carries the potential to deteriorate further, as per the latest PMIs in core Euroland and despite the lacklustre improvement in a couple of German sentiment gauges. Speaking of Germany, the likeliness that the country could slip back into recession in the third quarter just adds to the already gloomy panorama for the bloc and weighs further on the single currency. The unremitting slowdown in the region does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB. On another front, potential US tariffs on imports of EU cars remain well on the table, while the Brexit limbo and UK politics adds to the ongoing concerns.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.02% at 1.0899 and faces the next hurdle at 1.0925 (low Sep.3) seconded by 1.1003 (21-day SMA) and finally 1.1109 (monthly high Sep.13). On the flip side, a breakdown of 1.0879 (2019 low Oct.1) would target 1.0839 (monthly low May 11 2017) en route to 1.0569 (monthly low Apr.10 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.09 amid weak inflation data
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.09 after hitting a new two-year low, following up on the worst quarterly loss since early 2018. Euro-zone inflation figures disappointed with 0.9%. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD remains below 1.23 as markets await a new Brexit plan
GBP/USD kicks off the fourth quarter depressed below 1.23. Markets await details of PM Johnson's new Brexit plan that may be shot down by the EU. Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.3 points.
USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish
Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.
Gold plummets to near 2-month lows, around $1460
US-China trade optimism continues to weigh on the commodity’s safe-haven status. Rising US bond yields fueled the ongoing USD bullish run and add to the selling bias. The overnight breakthrough neckline support further aggravates the bearish slide.
Bitcoin: Rebound at the line that keeps the bulls in play
The first day of October brings us substantial rises in the Crypto market. The market reached multiple considerable resistance lines in just one day. The focus is on the short term, as the next few hours may be decisive for the end of the year.