EUR/USD trims early gains, eyes German CPI

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD recedes from session highs near 1.21 seen in early Asia. 
  • Weak German CPI would underscore the Fed-ECB divergence.
  • The EUR may find bids if the ECB takes on the bond market.

After hitting a high of 1.2101 in early Asia on broad-based dollar weakness, EUR/USD has now receded to 1.2085. 

On the defensive ahead of German CPI

The currency pair looks south, having formed an inverted bearish hammer last week in the process confirming a downside break of a multi-month bullish trendline. Progress in the US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan is likely to support Treasury yields, keeping EUR/USD under pressure.

The German Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due at 13:00 GMT is expected to show that the cost of living in the Eurozone's manufacturing powerhouse rose 0.5% month-on-month in February versus 0.8% in January. 

A weaker-than-expected data would validate the European Central Bank's dovish stance at a time when the Fed funds futures are signaling early monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed), yielding a more profound decline in EUR/USD

However, the common currency could find bids if the ECB steps up bond purchases to stem the rally in the government bond yields. The Reserve Bank of Australia doubled the size of its daily bond purchases from $2 billion to $4 billion early Monday, leading to a 25 basis point slide in the 10-year Australian government bond yield to 1.65%. The AUD/USD pair is currently trading 0.60% higher on the day near 0.7750. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2082
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.2066
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2093
Daily SMA50 1.2149
Daily SMA100 1.2026
Daily SMA200 1.1796
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2184
Previous Daily Low 1.2065
Previous Weekly High 1.2243
Previous Weekly Low 1.2065
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2111
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2139
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2026
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1986
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1907
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2145
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2224
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2264

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

