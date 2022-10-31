EUR/USD treads water around mid-0.9900s as traders await Euro zone GDP, inflation and Fed

- EUR/USD seesaws above a three-week-old previous resistance line after two-week uptrend.
- Market’s anxiety ahead of the top-tier EU data, FOMC keeps traders on the edge.
- Risk-negative headlines, firmer yields challenge buyers as DXY grinds higher.
- Bears will look for Eurozone recession to take entries but Fed’s favor for slower rate hike may keep buyers hopeful.
EUR/USD struggles for clear directions while trading inside a 20-pip range surrounding 0.9950 during early Monday. In doing so, the major currency pair portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the key eurozone data and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting announcements.
That said, Friday’s US inflation data teased EUR/USD sellers but the underlying details suggest that there is room for the Fed to discuss easy rate hikes from December onwards, which in turn challenge the pair’s downside moves.
Also, the US 10-year Treasury yields seesaw near 4.00% after snapping the 10-week uptrend by the end of Friday. Additionally testing the EUR/USD traders are the mixed moves of the equities as the US equity future prints mild losses even after Dow Jones braces for the biggest monthly jump since 1976.
Talking above the risk-negative catalysts, news of Macau’s lockdown of a casino resort and fears emanating from Russia gain major attention during a sluggish session. “Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, halted its role in the Black Sea deal on Saturday for an ‘indefinite term’ because it could say it could not ‘guarantee the safety of civilian ships’ traveling under the pact after an attack on its Black Sea fleet,” reported Reuters. On the other hand, the concerns that the Fed might discuss slowing down on the rate hikes from December seem to challenge the pair buyers of late.
Looking forward, the first readings of the Eurozone’s third quarter (Q3) Gross Domestic Product, expected to ease to 0.2% versus 0.8% prior, as well as the October month’s HICP, likely to soften to 0.6% MoM compared to 1.2% prior, will be important for immediate directions. The reasons could be linked to the growing fears of economic recession in the bloc, which if confirmed could weigh on the EUR/USD prices.
It should, however, be noted that the Fed’s move will be more important for clear directions as talks over the US central bank’s easing on the further rate increases, currently expected to have 0.75% rate lift, could renew the EUR/USD pair’s upside moves.
Technical analysis
Given the bearish MACD signals and the downbeat RSI (14), not oversold, the EUR/USD prices are likely to extend the previous day’s downside break of the one-week-old ascending trend line, as well as the 21-SMA.
Hence, EUR/USD sellers could wait for a successful break of the 0.9960 immediate support line, previous resistance, for conviction. Following that, a downward trajectory towards an upward-sloping trend line from September 27, close to 0.9755, appears more likely. During the fall, the 50% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s September-October downside, near 0.9870 and 0.9790 in that order, will be crucial intermediate levels to watch.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9959
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|0.9966
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.984
|Daily SMA50
|0.9889
|Daily SMA100
|1.0083
|Daily SMA200
|1.0505
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9998
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9927
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0094
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9807
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9971
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9954
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9929
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9892
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9857
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0035
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0072
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends recovery gains above 0.6400, focus shifts to RBA
AUD/USD reverses a brief dip below 0.6400, extending the renewed upside as US dollar bulls pause despite mixed Asian equities and disappointing China’s Manufacturing PMI. Focus shifts to the RBA policy meeting on Tuesday for fresh trading directives.
USD/JPY pares gains below 148.00, as US dollar retreats
USD/JPY is reversing gains below 148.00, tracking the broad pullback in the US dollar despite a mixed market tone. Better-than-expected Japanese Retail Sales data lends support to the yen. Fed-BOJ policy contrast could keep the downside limited.
Gold holds itself above $1,640 amid Fed’s pre-anxiety, PMIs eyed
Gold price is displaying a lackluster performance in the Tokyo session as the market impulse is delivering mixed responses. The precious metal is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,640.60-1,644.25, following the footprints of the rangebound DXY.
Two reasons why Bitcoin price will provide sidelined buyers an accumulation opportunity at $19,700
Bitcoin price saw a surge in buying pressure between October 25 and 29, which propelled it to set up two distinctive tops. Due to the inherent bearish nature of this structure, BTC is likely to retrace lower and clear the imbalance.
Markets eye elections, Fed pivot, and end to asset price pullback
As investors weigh conflicting economic data and the prospects for a Fed pivot, precious metals markets are quietly basing out. Thursday’s Gross Domestic Product report showed the economy growing at a better than expected 2.6% annual rate in the third quarter.