BoJ’s Ueda says expected to continue raising rates if economy, prices move in line with forecast

Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday that the Japanese central bank expected to continue raising interest rates if the economy and prices move in line with our forecast.

Key quotes

Bank of Japan expected to continue raising interest rates if economy and prices move in line with our forecast.



Adjusting degree of monetary support will help achieve sustained growth.



Expect Japan's economy to sustain cycle in which wages and prices rise moderately.

Market reaction

The USD/JPY pair is gaining 0.18% on the day to trade at 157.15 at the press time.