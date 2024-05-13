EUR/USD trades with a bearish bias above 1.0750 ahead of US economic data

The EUR/USD pair trades on a softer note around 1.0770 during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. Investors turn to cautious mode and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the US key economic data this week. The final reading of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April will take center stage on Wednesday, which is expected to show an increase of 3.4% YoY. A jump in consumer inflation expectations has raised the expectation that the Federal Reserve might hold a rate for longer. The inflation outlook registered the highest level since November 2023, with the one-year inflation outlook surging to 3.5% and the five-year outlook rising to 3.1%. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said that there are upside risks to inflation, adding it is too soon to be cutting interest rates. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari stated that he's in a "wait-and-see mode” and there is a "high" bar to concluding that higher rates are needed to cool inflation. These hawkish remarks from the Fed officials boost the Greenback and weigh on the major pair. On the other hand, the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers noted last month that they will likely be in a position to cut interest rates in June as inflation in the Eurozone is on track to ease back to 2% next year, according to the account of their April meeting. Markets expect the ECB to cut its interest rate on June 6 despite the rate path beyond that is uncertain. The growing speculation of an ECB rate cut and a possible delay by the US Fed to its rate cuts is likely to cap the upside of the Euro (EUR) and create a headwind for the EUR/USD pair in the near term.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.