EUR/USD trades flat as Dollar steadies, ECB flags Euro strength concerns

The Euro (EUR) trades little changed against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, with EUR/USD struggling to find direction as a firm Greenback caps upside attempts. At the time of writing, the pair trades around 1.1952 after touching its highest level in over four years earlier this week.

The Greenback also dipped to its lowest level since 2022, as investors rotate out of the US Dollar amid concerns that US President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade policies and repeated attacks on the Federal Reserve (Fed) are fueling longer-term currency debasement risks.

However, the US Dollar is showing signs of stabilisation, drawing some support as traders reassess the Fed’s monetary policy outlook following Wednesday’s interest rate decision.

The central bank left interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, and struck a cautious, data-dependent tone, stressing that the Committee is well-positioned to adjust monetary policy if needed, should risks arise that threaten progress toward its dual mandate.

Even so, downside risks for the US Dollar remain in play, helping to keep the broader bias in EUR/USD tilted to the upside and leaving the door open for further gains.

That said, the Euro’s sharp recent appreciation is beginning to draw attention from European Central Bank (ECB) officials, reviving concerns that a persistently stronger currency could eventually complicate the policy outlook.

Austrian central bank Governor and ECB Governing Council member Martin Kocher said “If the euro appreciates further and further, at some stage this might create, of course, a certain necessity to react in terms of monetary policy,” Kocher noted, stressing that this would not be about targeting the exchange rate itself, “but because the exchange rate translates into less inflation, and then this is of course a monetary policy issue.”

Following the comments, Overnight Index Swaps (OIS) showed a modest uptick in easing expectations, with markets now pricing in around a 26% chance of a rate cut by the September meeting, up from roughly 16% previously. Even so, the ECB is still widely expected to leave policy unchanged at its next meeting on February 4-5.

Looking ahead, focus shifts to key economic data due on Friday, with Eurozone preliminary Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Unemployment Rate on tap, followed by the US Producer Price Index (PPI).