AUD/USD recoils after setting fresh three-year high

AUD/USD hit a slippery slow patch on Thursday as volatility worsens across the board. The Australian Dollar (AUD) hit a three-year high against the US Dollar (USD), before falling back into the low side for the day as broad-market sentiment flows sour.

The metals-sensitive Aussie is taking a correlated hit as both Silver and Gold prices suffer a volatility shock across global markets. Despite knocking into accelerated record highs this week, investor sentiment is turning wary in the face of an increasingly questionable AI rally and a looming US government shutdown.

Spot Gold prices came within inches of poking through a new all-time high of $5,600 per ounce on Thursday before a sharp rebuke sent XAU/USD bids back below $5,100. Intraday Gold prices have since stabilized around where the day started near $5,350 per ounce, but the knock-on volatility damage has been dealt, paring away what would have been a 0.9% gain in the AUD/USD pair.

The US government has once again failed to clear a critical budgetary hurdle, and is barreling towards another government shutdown. The Trump administration has been at the helm during two of the US’s longest-running government shutdowns, and investors fear a third record-setting federal government closure could kick off another period of limited or no official data with which to gauge the American economic engine.

AUD/USD daily chart