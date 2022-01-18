EUR/USD to trade closer to the 1.10 in Q1 before drifting gradually higher – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank expect the EUR/USD pair to trade in the 1.100-1.1650 range during the next weeks. They see the pair moving to the downside, before staging a gradual rebound after the first quarter.
Key Quotes:
“The pair has found more support closer to the 1.1000-level similar to between 2015 and early 2017, and more recently between late 2019 and early 2020. The price action fits with our view that the EUR has become more deeply undervalued against the US dollar which is helping to dampen further downside risks in the near-term.”
“Our long-term PPP model estimates that EUR/USD is currently trading around one standard deviation below fair value which comes in at around 1.1250. It was only back in the early 2000’s that EUR/USD traded at even more extreme levels of undervaluation for a more sustained period of time.”
“There is still room to price in more Fed hikes further out the curve and price in a higher terminal rate. Additionally, the Fed could announce plans to begin shrinking their balance sheet sooner and more quickly than in the last tightening cycle. As a result, we still expect EUR/USD to trade closer to the 1.1000- level in Q1 before drifting gradually higher later this year.”
“One potential trigger for a weaker EUR in the month ahead is posed by rising geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pushes lower toward 1.1350 as US stocks plunge
EUR/USD extends its slide toward 1.1350 during the American trading hours as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets. S&P 500 Index is down 1.5% after the opening bell on Tuesday and the US Dollar Index is holding above 95.50 despite disappointing NY Fed Empire State Manufacturing Index data.
GBP/USD trades at fresh weekly lows below 1.3600
GBP/USD is trading at its lowest level since January 11, below 1.3600 on Tuesday. Markets remain risk-averse amid the sharp decline witnessed in major equity indexes in the US after the opening bell and the dollar preserves its strength.
Gold poised to resume its decline amid inflation concerns Premium
Gold fell to an intraday low of $1,805.74 a troy ounce as the greenback firmed up through the European session, following US Treasury yields soaring to fresh two-year highs. Risk-off sentiment persisted after Wall Street’s opening, with the metal bouncing towards the 1,820 price zone but quickly giving up and resuming its decline.
ADA to retrace 17% after recent uptrend
Cardano price witnessed an exponential increase over the past week and showed signs of slowdown as it approaches a massive hurdle. Investors can expect ADA to retrace and recuperate before it embarks on another leg-up.
NIO Inc looks for rebound as it establishes its US headquarters
NYSE: NIO had a down year to say the least in 2021, but a long list of positive catalysts are providing some nice tailwinds as we head into 2022.