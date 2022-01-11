EUR/USD to start edging higher in H2 and through 2023 – Rabobank

Analysts at Rabobank consider the US dollar has the capacity to move EUR/USD to the 1.10 area this year, they are projecting this on a 6 month view based on the expectation that the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle will be underway by then. Later they see the EUR/USD rebounding.
Key Quotes:
“The June FOMC was instrumental to the turnaround in USD sentiment last year since the movements in the dot plot at this meeting stimulated the debate about the prospects of a Fed rate rise in 2022. Even though Fed-related news this year has retained a hawkish tone, the USD is struggled to find its feet. Insofar as there is already a lot of hawkish news in the price, the USD may need to see some pullback and fresh news on the interest rate front before finding direction.”
“While we expect that the USD has the capacity to move towards the EUR/USD1.10 area this year, we are projecting this on a 6 month view based on the expectation that the Fed’s tightening cycle will be underway by then. Given that there is currently a lot of good news in the price, we expect that the USD may continue to struggle to find its feet in the near-term.”
“During the latter part of this year, expectations regarding rate hikes in other G10 central banks and the possibility that CPI inflation in the US will start moving back towards the Fed’s target could sap the outlook for the USD. We expect EUR/USD to start edging higher in H2 and through 2023.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances through 1.1350 with Powell’s words
US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell is testifying on hearings from Fed’s head. Powell said this year they will likely normalize the monetary policy, including raising rase and start shrinking the balance sheet. Dollar under strong selling pressure.
GBP/USD trading at fresh 2022 highs
GBP/USD trades around 1.3620, its highest in over two month, as market players rushed away from the greenback on Fed tightening prospects. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said they are looking to reduce the quarantine period to five days.
Gold remains at the mercy of yields, key levels to watch
The precious metal gained some positive traction for the third successive day on Tuesday. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive. Hawkish Fed expectations might cap any further upside.
XRP price looks ready to bounce to $0.96
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why Ripple could rebound soon.
Lucid Group Inc sinks during another choppy start to the week
LCID has hardly been a smooth ride for its shareholders. On Monday, shares of Lucid dipped by 0.62% and closed the trading session at $41.72.