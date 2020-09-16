EUR/USD to resume the uptrend on a break above 1.1930 – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD stays sidelined near-term and only above 1.1930 would ease the threat of a top and reassert the underlying uptrend. To the downside, key support remains seen at 1.1754/53, according to the Credit Suisse analyst team.
Key quotes
“EUR/USD remains sidelined, trapped in the sideways range of the month and a half and although the threat of a top remains a real possibility, while support from its uptrend from May and near-term price support still holds, today seen at 1.1817/09 the immediate risk can stay seen mildly higher within the broader range.”
“Resistance is seen at 1.1876 initially, then 1.1901, with a break above 1.1930 needed to curtail thoughts of a top to suggest the consolidation is over for a move back to 1.2011 and eventually our 1.2145/55 first major upside objective – the “neckline” to the early 2018 top and the 78.6% retracement of the entire 2018/2020 fall. We would look for a cap here for a fresh phase of consolidation.”
“Near-term support stays seen at 1.1826. Below 1.1809 can rekindle thoughts of a top, although only below 1.1754 would see this confirmed, with support then seen next and initially at the 55-day average and August low at 1.1699/89.”
