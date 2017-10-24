EUR/USD: to remains supported until ECB meeting? - Scotiabank

EUR/USD has nudged modestly higher against the USD, with firm Eurozone PMI data backstopping spot in the overnight session.

Key Quotes:

"Eurozone manufacturing PMI rose to 58.6 in Oct, against expectations of a dip to 57.8 on positive French and German data; Eurozone services eased to 54.9 in the month, weighted down by slightly weaker German data, while the Eurozone composite index fell to 55.9 this month, from 56.7 in Sep, suggesting a slight softening in what looks to remain a generally health H2 for the broader Eurozone economy.

We expect EUR/USD to remain supported at least until Thursday’s ECB meeting where policy makers may provide some line of sight on tapering of asset purchases next year."