EUR/USD technical analysis: Trapped in a bull flag on 4H chart

- EUR has charted a bull flag pattern on the 4-hour chart.
- A breakout would open the doors for 1.1320.
EUR/USD's pullback from Oct.21's high of 1.1179 to 1.1106 has taken the shape of a bull flag on the 4-hour chart.
A bull flag represents a pause which usually refreshes higher.
A 4-hour close above 1.1134 would confirm a flag breakout and open up upside toward 1.1320 (target as per the measured move method).
The bullish case would weaken if the spot drops below the ascending 50-candle moving average (MA), which has acted as strong support Oct. 2.
As of writing, the pair is largely trading unchanged on the day at 1.1130.
4-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1130
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.1131
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.102
|Daily SMA50
|1.1036
|Daily SMA100
|1.1136
|Daily SMA200
|1.1207
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1141
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1106
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1063
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0941
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1127
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1119
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1111
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1091
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1076
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1145
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.116
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.118
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls after weak German PMI, ahead of the ECB
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, downed by weak German PMIs. Earlier, the pair advanced as French figures were upbeat. Draghi's last ECB decision is awaited.
GBP/USD slips below 1.29 amid growing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.29 as the EU's Brexit extension is awaited and PM Boris Johnson tries to decide if to proceed with elections or try to pass Brexit legislation.
USD/JPY bulls on the defensive, holds above mid-108.00s
Bulls failed to capitalize on the overnight goodish bounce from one-week lows. Nervousness ahead of Thursday’s key data/event led to some repositioning trade. The downside is likely to remain limited amid the likelihood of a US-China trade deal.
Gold drops to $1,491 despite downbeat catalysts from Asia, Brexit uncertainty
Despite economic challenges from Asia and uncertainty surrounding the Brexit, Gold prices step back to $1,491 amid Asian session on Thursday. An active economic calendar, including ECB, will be the key.
Cryptos: Quantum quicksand looking for fresh buyers from below
The word of the day is quantum. Google's quantum computer was presented with results obtained in the first test that was carried out at the beginning of the summer.