EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The outlook remains bearish below the resistance line at 1.1067

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD has picked up further downside pressure on Monday in response to another wave of disappointing PMI results in the euro area.
  • Today’s breakdown of the key support at 1.1000 the figure should open the door for extra weakness to the 2019 low at 1.0926 in the near term.
  • Looking at the broader picture, while below the 3-month resistance line, today at 1.1067, the negative view is expected to remain unchanged.

EUR/USD daily chart 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0982
Today Daily Change 59
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 1.1018
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1039
Daily SMA50 1.111
Daily SMA100 1.1176
Daily SMA200 1.1253
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1068
Previous Daily Low 1.0996
Previous Weekly High 1.1084
Previous Weekly Low 1.099
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1024
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.104
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0987
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0956
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0916
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1059
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1099
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.113

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.10 amid weak German PMIs

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.10 amid weak German PMIs

EUR/USD has dropped sharply below 1.10 after German Manufacturing PMI dropped to 41.4 and other figures are disappointed. Fears of a recession are mounting. ECB's Draghi speaks later.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.25 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough

GBP/USD trades below 1.25 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough

GBP/USD is trading below 1.25, little changed. PM Johnson has expressed optimism ahead of meetings with EU leaders in New York. The opposition Labour Party's is trying to iron out its position on Brexit. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls reasurting themselves amid improved trade sentiment

USD/JPY: Bulls reasurting themselves amid improved trade sentiment

USD/JPY holds firmer starting out the week, as the optimistic sentiment for trade talks remains on track. However, the further upside remains capped by falling Treasury yields-led broad USD weakness.

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs to over 1-week tops, around $1520 region

Gold climbs to over 1-week tops, around $1520 region

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed at over one-week tops, around the $1520 region.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future

Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures